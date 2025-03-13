DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment in OPAQUE, a provider of a confidential AI platform that empowers organizations to run cloud-scale, general purpose AI workloads using encrypted data and governed data sharing, with a focus on privacy, sovereignty and compliance. The investment was made through Accenture Ventures.Accenture intends to embed OPAQUE's confidential AI platform into the Accenture AI Refinery and Accenture's Trusted Data Services. This combined offering will help enterprises scale AI innovations, ensuring increased compliance and security without compromising data utility.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX