Fineqia: Global Digital Asset-Based Exchange Traded Products AUM Shows 68% Rise YoY Despite 19% Drop in February

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC Pink:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 68.4% year on year (YoY), rising to $135.7 billion from $80.5 billion at the end of February last year.

In February, the AUM of digital asset ETPs declined by 18.6% from $166.6 billion at the start of the month. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization of digital assets dropped by 20.7% to $2.90 trillion from $3.66 trillion at January's close.

Despite challenging market conditions, digital asset ETPs that include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), maintained a premium over the broader market. This resilience underscores the strong demand for digital asset ETPs, even amid high selling pressure.

"The resilience of digital asset ETPs in the face of selling pressure speaks volumes," said Fineqia's CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Premiums remain intact, underscoring investors' confidence in these structured products as the preferred way to tap into the crypto market."

In February, BTC's price fell by 17.8%, reaching $84,030 from $102,196. Over the same period, the AUM of BTC ETPs decreased by 16.1% to $116.3 billion from $138.6 billion. During the last 12 months, the AUM of ETPs holding BTC as underlying increased by 92.1%, up from $60.6 billion at the end of February 2024. The data reflects a strong long-term growth trajectory despite recent market volatility.

Ethereum (ETH) saw a 32.7% price decline in February, falling to $2,215 from $3,293 at the end of January. Similarly, the AUM of ETH ETPs decreased by 33.6% to $10.7 billion from $16.0 billion. The near-perfect correlation between ETH price movements and ETP AUM fluctuations suggests neutral flows for the month, extending the trend observed in January.

Year on year, the AUM of ETPs holding ETH as underlying decreased by 24.2%, to $10.7 billion from $14.0 billion. During the same time, ETH price dropped 36.2% to $2,215 from $3,473 at the end of February last year. This indicates sustained demand for digital asset ETPs despite negative price action, reinforcing broader investors' interest beyond BTC.

ETPs representing a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies experienced a 24.1% decrease in AUM during February, dropping to $3.57 billion from $4.71 billion. In the last 12 months, the AUM grew 16.5% from $3.07 billion.

The AUM of ETPs tracking an index of alternative coins dropped 24.7% in February reaching $5.13 billion from $7.23 billion at the end of January. YoY, however, the AUM of altcoins ETPs rose by 81.5% from $2.83 billion.

Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 241 as of end of February.

All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., Morningstar, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.

