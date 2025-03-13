Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's Cytta Labs Venture Studio Delivers 500%+ 2 Year Return on Reticulate Micro Special Purpose Vehicle

Cytta Venture Studio Distribution Generates Gains Exceeding $10 million

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) proudly announces a landmark achievement for its Cytta Labs Venture Studio, delivering over 500% 2 year returns on its first Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Reticulate Micro. This milestone underscores Cytta's venture studio model, which identifies, develops, and scales cutting-edge safety and security technologies into high-growth, market-ready companies, generating exceptional investor returns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP48mM56RX4

The public listing of Reticulate Micro (reticulate.io) has resulted in our Direct Investor Venture Studio distribution generating gains exceeding $10 million. Through Cytta's exclusive Direct Investor Venture program, over 2.5 million shares of Reticulate Micro were directly distributed to participating investors, providing them with a unique, direct path to liquidity and exponential upside potential. Cytta Corp. continues to hold an additional $10 million in unrealized equity gains from its remaining 2.4+ million Reticulate Micro shares. This ensures further monetization and long-term shareholder value creation.

Cytta Labs Venture Studio: Building the Future of Defense & Personal Safety Tech

The Cytta Labs Venture Studio is dedicated to launching and scaling transformative companies in defense, security, and personal safety technology. By combining deep industry expertise, market-driven innovation, and investor-friendly monetization strategies, Cytta Labs has created a proven model for accelerated growth and high-yield returns.

"We don't just develop technologies - we build market-dominating companies. Through Cytta Labs, we identify and scale the most promising technological innovations in safety and security, structuring them into SPVs to maximize value for our investors and stakeholders. The 500%+ return on Reticulate Micro over a two-year period, distributed to Venture Studio investors, is just the beginning." - Gary Campbell, CEO, Cytta Corp.

With a growing portfolio that includes AI-powered security solutions, proprietary video streaming solutions, drone control command systems, fully US designed and built drones, and advanced video compression technologies, Cytta Labs is positioned at the forefront of industry disruption.

A Smarter Approach to High-Return Investing

Cytta Corp. offers a next-generation approach to high-return investment, setting itself apart from traditional venture capital and private equity. As a publicly traded company, Cytta provides early access to breakthrough innovations while enabling liquidity, rapid capital deployment, capital protection and scalable market-driven exits.

"Cytta Labs is built for speed, agility, and investor success. Our ability to launch, scale, and structure SPVs like Reticulate Micro is proof that our venture studio model delivers exceptional results." - Natalia Sokolova, President, Cytta Corp.

With this 500%+ 2-year return to investor milestone achieved, Cytta Labs Venture Studio is poised for even greater expansion, advancing its portfolio of high-growth ventures and offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in the future of safety, security, and defense technology.

Join the Future of Innovation. Invest in Cytta. For more information about Cytta Corp. and Cytta Labs Venture Studio, visit Cytta.com.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in developing and commercializing cutting-edge safety and security solutions. Our proprietary innovations redefine real-time intelligence, data security, and mission-critical communications, empowering industries such as defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations.

Through Cytta Labs, our venture studio, we incubate, accelerate, and spin out breakthrough technologies, transforming them into high-growth ventures. Once market-ready, we establish Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to scale and consolidate these innovations, driving strategic roll-ups for maximum market impact and high value exits.

By seamlessly integrating proprietary product development, venture acceleration, and structured exit strategies, Cytta Corp is revolutionizing the future of safety, security, and intelligence on a global scale. For more information, visit www.cytta.com.

Contact Us

Cytta Corp.

Toll-Free: 1-877-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Local: 1-740-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Website: www.cytta.com

Email: info@cyttacorp.com

Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Email: Natalia@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct: (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Email: Gary@cytta.com

Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

Email: mikeelliott@cytta.com

Phone: (689) 222-8708 (or message)

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire