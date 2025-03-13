By combining T-Mobile's robust network, Thales' industry-leading expertise in connectivity management, and SIMPL IoT's advanced platform, the relationship sets a new benchmark by radically simplifying IoT deployments.

The collaboration aims to deliver seamless and secure connectivity to embedded SIM (eSIM) enabled devices across industries such as Retail, Healthcare, Utilities, and Logistics.

The joint offer ensures that enterprises can easily tailor their IoT solutions to meet their specific needs without compromising security, efficiency, or cost-effectiveness.

In an era where seamless connectivity is paramount for IoT deployments, a strategic collaboration between T-Mobile, Thales and SIMPL IoT is set to redefine device management in the massive IoT market. Indeed, managing large-scale deployments with numerous device configurations presents significant challenges related to security, simplicity, and connectivity. This collaboration addresses these challenges by providing IoT players with a secure end-to-end solution that manages devices' initial connectivity and life cycle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313104700/en/

123ref 200225 (Photo: Thales)

All eSIM-equipped devices managed by SIMPL IoT come pre-loaded with a T-Mobile bootstrap profile, ensuring immediate and reliable initial connectivity out of the box. This enables devices to immediately connect to the most suitable cellular network through Thales Adaptive Connectwhen deployed in the field. When end customers opt to continue using T-Mobile's network for operational use, they simply remain on the preloaded profile powering their connected use cases.

The integration of Thales Adaptive Connect with SIMPL's platform allows customers to automatically manage device connectivity in real-time. Through a user-friendly web portal, enterprises and OEMs can now remotely update device connectivity, streamlining deployment and maintenance processes.

This eliminates the logistical and operational hurdles of updating devices manually or swapping SIM cards significantly as once installed in the field, devices equipped with eSIMs instantly connect to the most appropriate cellular network. This game-changing solution leverages eSIM and GSMA SGP.22/32 technologies, enabling businesses to overcome traditional connectivity constraints.

"This collaboration delivers what IoT enterprises truly need-eSIM and connectivity that simply works. We're eliminating complexity and the fear of eSIM so businesses can focus on innovation, not infrastructure management," said Ryan Keefe, Chief Operating Officer at SIMPL.

"Thales, SIMPL, and T-Mobile are united in shaping the future of eSIM technology, delivering advanced platforms and pioneering commercial solutions that help our customers thrive," said Mike Fitz, Vice President of Solution Sales, T-Mobile for Business. "By providing seamless, out-of-the-box connectivity and essential tools for global scalability, we empower businesses to grow without limits. This game-changing approach simplifies complex supply chain and IoT connectivity decisions, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer success."

"The collaboration between T-Mobile, and SIMPL IoT and Thales represents a major step forward in addressing the challenges of scalability, security, and adaptability in IoT connectivity. With the adoption of Thales Adaptive Connect*, businesses across industries can confidently scale their IoT operations while ensuring seamless, secure, and future-proof connectivity," said Eva Rudin, Vice President Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales.

The first market ready solution leveraging both GSMA SGP.22 and SGP.32 technologies.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Download HD photos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313104700/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

pressroom@thalesgroup.com