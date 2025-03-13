Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Introducing Beauty New York: A Bold New Vision for the Future of Beauty

The beauty industry is about to experience a groundbreaking event like no other. Beauty New York, a multi-day celebration of beauty and innovation, is coming to New York City. From October 15-18, 2025, this immersive event will unite beauty consumers, industry leaders, influencers, and beauty brands for a transformative experience in the beauty capital of the world.

Rooted in New York City's iconic beauty legacy, Beauty New York will be a dynamic platform that inspires, educates, and empowers the beauty industry. This isn't just another event-it's a transformative opportunity to drive growth, elevate the beauty business, and shape the future of the industry. Positioned to become a landmark moment in the beauty world, Beauty New York will showcase the power of creativity, innovation, and community in a market that has generated billions in revenue, fueling both the economy and job growth.

"New York City is the largest beauty market in the U.S. on both a dollar and unit basis, and it is growing at a faster rate than total beauty," says Larissa Jensen, global beauty industry advisor at market research company Circana. Sales of beauty products in New York City totaled over $8.3 billion dollars in 2024, an increase of 5 percent. "The success of this market is industry-wide, with both mass and prestige retail posting unit growth, which is a strong indicator of the consumer demand in this dynamic city," says Jensen. (Source: Circana Complete Consumer)

Beauty New York will feature an exciting mix of brand activations, cutting-edge product showcases, hands-on masterclasses, thought-provoking leadership forums, and a glittering black-tie gala. Consumers are at the heart of this event, where they can engage directly with brands, explore the latest trends, and fuel the innovation that continues to propel the beauty sector to new heights.

"Beauty New York is a celebration of the energy, diversity, and brilliance that defines the beauty industry," says Liza Rapay, Vice President, Head of Cosmoprof North America and Founder of Beauty New York. "New York City is the perfect backdrop for this transformative event-an iconic hub where visionaries from around the world can gather. We're creating a space that amplifies voices from all corners of the industry, from emerging brands to established leaders, and helping to propel the entire business forward with the collective power of innovation and collaboration. Most importantly, we're bringing beauty directly to the consumers who drive this industry, offering them a first-hand experience of the trends, brands, and innovations shaping the future."

For the industry leaders, the festivities will kick off with the Beauty New York Gala on October 15th at the stunning Hall des Lumières, an unforgettable evening celebrating the creativity and innovation shaping the future of the beauty industry.

On October 16th, the Beauty New York Voices & Visionaries Forum will bring together the brightest minds from both within and outside the beauty industry featuring curated discussions that will inspire new perspectives and set the course for the future of beauty.

On October 17th-18th, the Beauty New York Experience, designed with beauty consumers in mind, will take place at an iconic downtown venue, showcasing the latest beauty innovations. Consumers will have the opportunity to explore immersive displays from both established and emerging brands, attend educational masterclasses, and connect directly with brands for personalized experiences and exclusive insights.

Beauty New York is more than just a celebration-it's a pivotal event that will help elevate the beauty industry as a whole, creating new opportunities for connection, growth, and innovation across all areas of the business.

Don't miss your chance to be part of New York City's beauty week. Tickets will go on sale in June 2025. For more information, early access, and special offers, visit www.beautynewyork.com or stay up to date with the latest news on social @beautynewyorkofficial .

About Beauty New York

Beauty New York is a groundbreaking, multi-day event coming to the heart of the beauty world-New York City. From October 15th-18th, 2025, this transformative experience will unite beauty consumers, industry leaders, influencers, and beauty brands for the biggest week in beauty.

Rooted in New York City's iconic beauty legacy, Beauty New York is more than just an event-it's a dynamic platform that inspires, educates, and empowers the entire beauty community. With an exciting mix of brand activations, cutting-edge product showcases, hands-on masterclasses, thought-provoking forums, and a glittering gala, Beauty New York is designed to drive growth, elevate the beauty industry, and shape its future.

At the heart of Beauty New York is the consumer, offering them a unique opportunity to connect directly with the brands shaping the future of beauty. From discovering new trends to gaining exclusive insights, Beauty New York will be a space where creativity, collaboration, and innovation thrive. Founded by Liza Rapay, Beauty New York serves as a reflection of her vision to create a more inclusive and vibrant future for the beauty industry.

Beauty New York is organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association.

