Informa Markets - USA Beauty: The Biggest Week in Beauty, Beauty New York a Transformative Consumer Event at the Shops at The Oculus Cementing New York City as the Beauty Capital of World

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Beauty New York, the groundbreaking event celebrating all things beauty, officially announces the Shops at the Oculus inside Westfield World Trade Center as the famed venue for this fall's inaugural consumer experience taking place October 17 - 18, 2025. Early access tickets are now on sale at beautynewyork.com .

A bold new concept from Cosmoprof North America, Beauty New York is a 3-day cultural moment designed for beauty lovers of all ages. Envisioned as the New York Fashion Week for Beauty, it honors the city's legacy as a global epicenter of creativity, commerce, and influence-and finally gives beauty the marquee moment it deserves. Beauty New York aims to create a flagship moment that reflects the city's unmatched influence on the world of beauty.

"New York has always been a global leader in beauty, and deserves a moment to call its own," said Liza Rapay, Founder of Beauty New York. " This event is our love letter to the industry, the city, and the consumers driving it forward."

Shops at the Oculus will transform into a beauty playground, featuring over forty leading and emerging brands delivering immersive experiences, hands-on product discovery, and one-on-one engagement with today's top innovators. Confirmed partners include Dossier, DUALSONIC, mixsoon, TIRTIR, Dr. Dennis Gross, Borghese, Brown Sugar Babe, and more to be announced. Beauty New York will also be introducing The Edit, a space featuring rising stars such as Amaxy, BABOR Cosmetics, Catrice Cosmetics, Demaf, Esponjabon, Essence Cosmetics, Hiz Co/ResaltZ, Indie Lee, The 7 Virtues, Tu Azul- all selected for their bold storytelling, clean innovation, and cultural relevance for beauty enthusiasts to discover before they've gone viral.

Beauty New York begins on October 16th with a celebratory evening at the Hall des Lumiéres. The Impact Awards and Launch Party will celebrate beauty's past, present, and future-and honor influential changemakers with the first-ever "Impact Awards: Beauty For A Better Tomorrow." The awards will recognize brands and individuals whose work has positively shaped the beauty industry and the community it serves, with initial sponsors including Dossier, Givaudan, and Circana.

On Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 18th, Beauty New York will open its doors to consumers, with an experience that transforms the Shops at the Oculus into a high-touch, interactive beauty playground. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore 40+ leading and emerging brands, sample new and innovative products, and engage with the artistry and business of beauty.

Beauty New York's MasterClasses program, available to those with Platinum VIP tickets, will feature expert-led sessions across two tracks: Artistry and Industry. Designed for aspiring creatives and future beauty leaders, the limited-capacity sessions will offer hands-on demos, technical workshops, and founder-led panels covering everything from makeup and hair to brand-building.

Early access tickets are now on sale, offering tiered ticketing tailored to every beauty enthusiast, allowing beauty lovers to secure their coveted spot and desired experience at this landmark event.

Platinum VIP: Indulge in a premium experience with a PLATINUM VIP ticket, with exclusive access and perks for the true beauty enthusiast. You'll step into the world of Beauty New York one hour before the crowds and enjoy the serenity of exploring at your own pace, have access to exclusive VIP Lounge, receive over $1,000 in premium products, and more!

Gold: Treat yourself to an elevated beauty adventure with the GOLD ticket - a perfect balance of premium perks and exceptional value. With the inclusion of the curated Premium Gift Bag and access to dozens of leading brands, your Beauty New York journey will be filled with delightful discoveries and memorable moments.

Silver: Discover the excitement of Beauty New York with the SILVER ticket-your gateway to a world of beauty exploration and inspiration. The SILVER ticket provides the essential Beauty New York experience-giving you access to explore, sample, and engage with the beauty community in a dynamic and inspiring environment.

Don't miss your chance to be part of beauty history this October, as Beauty New York brings the industry's brightest brands, minds, and moments together -setting the stage for a future where beauty is not just seen, but fully experienced: immersive, inclusive, and unapologetically New York.

About Beauty New York

Beauty New York is a groundbreaking, multi-day event coming to the heart of the beauty world-New York City. From October 16th-18th, 2025, this transformative experience will unite beauty consumers, industry leaders, influencers, and beauty brands for the biggest week in beauty.

Rooted in New York City's iconic beauty legacy, Beauty New York is more than just an event-it's a dynamic platform that inspires, educates, and empowers the entire beauty community. With an exciting mix of brand activations, cutting-edge product showcases, hands-on masterclasses and an evening of industry recognition and celebration, Beauty New York is designed to drive growth, elevate the beauty industry, and shape its future.

At the heart of Beauty New York is the consumer, offering them a unique opportunity to connect directly with the brands shaping the future of beauty. From discovering new trends to gaining exclusive insights, Beauty New York will be a space where creativity, collaboration, and innovation thrive. Founded by Liza Rapay, Beauty New York serves as a reflection of her vision to create a more inclusive and vibrant future for the beauty industry.

Beauty New York is organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association.

