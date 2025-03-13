TGS ASA: TGS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADES

Oslo, Norway (13 March 2025) - In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees can purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions. The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees in eligible jurisdictions (United States, United Kingdom and Canada) have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase. The plan sets a maximum purchase of shares per employee per six-month period and ESPP dividends are reinvested in shares.



The following primary insiders received shares from the ESPP purchase on March 7, 2025, as participants in the ESPP. The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the ESPP purchase.

---- Kristian Johansen - 100 shares

---- Tana Pool - 100 shares

---- Whitney Eaton - 100 shares

