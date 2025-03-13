Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
TGS ASA: TGS: Delivery of Shares from Vested 2023 Restricted Share Units

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, Norway (13 March 2025) - with reference to the stock exchange release published on 4 March 2025 "Vesting of 2023 Restricted Share Unit Award." Of the 15,000 Restricted Share Units granted to Carel Hooijkaas, he received 12,536 shares in TGS today. The fair market value of the remaining shares is used to cover withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in connection with the vest. The shares transferred to Carel Hooijkaas are taken from TGS treasury shares.

After the transaction, Carel Hooijkaas owns 50,694 shares in TGS, and the number of treasury shares in TGS is 175,238.

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

Attachment

  • PDMR Appendix 13 March 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/465f2891-55de-443d-8222-89bfcbe1bb0f)

