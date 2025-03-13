Provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Date
Total number of issued shares
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)*
28 February 2025
141,594,500
141,134,188
141,594,500
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €849,567,000
Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
