At 31 December 2025, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Kepler Chevreux were the following:

25,865 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 1,445,268,28.

During the 2nd half-year 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 655,143 shares, for a total amount of Euro 11,140,968.50 (1,728 transactions);

- For sale, 681,095 shares, for a total amount of Euro 11,605,117.39 (1,974 transactions).

It is reminded that:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at June 30, 2025, available resources on the liquidity contract were:

51,817 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 974,995.83.

2. During the 1st half-year 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 481,707 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,355,604.36 (1,410 transactions);

- For sale, 475,835 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,289,119.75 (1,376 transactions).

3. The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

124,528 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 971,454.65.

4. As of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 991,074.

5. As of December 31, 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated July 2, 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 743,970.

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on July 1st, 2019.

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

