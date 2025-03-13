RUBIS: Full-year 2024 results - Another year of strong cash-flow generation

Paris, 13 March 2025, 5:45pm
- Diversified portfolio at play, with headwinds in Africa offset by strong performance of energy distribution in the Caribbean region
- EBITDA of €721m, at the higher-end of the €675-725m guidance range, -3% yoy on a comparable basis, and -10% yoy reported vs a record 2023
- Net income Group share of €342m, inside the €340-375m guidance range, -4% yoy on a comparable basis, -3% yoy reported including €83m net capital gain from the disposal of Rubis Terminal
- 2.03€ proposed dividend per share1, to be paid in 2025, up 2.5% vs 2023 - 29th year of consecutive dividend growth for the Group
- Cash flow from operations up 18% to €665m in 2024 underpinned by lower working capital needs
- Corporate Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio2 of 1.4x at Dec-2024, stable vs Dec-2023, attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt3 of €1,292m down -5% yoy
- Governance changes: Strengthening of the missions of the Supervisory Board and proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners in preparation for the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou
FY 2024 KEY FIGURES
|(in million euros)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Var %
(comp. basis)
|Revenue
|6,644
|6,630
|0%
|EBITDA
|721
|798
|-10%
|-3%
|Net income, Group share
|342
|354
|-3%
|-4%
|EPS (diluted), in euros
|3.30
|3.42
|-4%
|DPS1
|2.03
|1.98
|3%
|Cash flow from operations
|665
|563
|18%
|Corporate NFD/EBITDA2
|1.4x
|1.4x
|0.0x
|Net Financial Debt (NFD)/EBITDA3
|1.9x
|1.8x
|0.1x
On 13 March 2025, Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner, commented: "2024 has been a very busy year for Rubis. The Group continued its strong trajectory and managed to deliver an operating performance comparable to the records set over the last two years despite a highly volatile macro-environment combined with specific operational headwinds. Once again, our robust cash flow generation supports our growing dividend policy. I am particularly proud and thankful to all our teams for reaching these figures.
As regards governance, we have worked alongside the Supervisory Board to bring significant improvements to the Company's Governing Bodies. The Internal Rules to the Supervisory Board have been updated to match market standards. This reflects the continuous improvement mindset of the Managing Partners.
Another important change to our current governance structure will be submitted to our next AGM and consists of the entry of two additional Managing Partners. We are convinced that Marc Jacquot and Jean-Christian Bergeron are the right candidates considering their experience and expertise in complementary areas. I am very enthusiastic at the prospect of working with them at the Management Board and I am convinced Rubis will perfectly tackle new challenges in the coming years.
As we enter 2025, the level of unpredictability of the global economic and geopolitical landscape is not decreasing. However, we remain confident about 2025, leveraging a resilient portfolio, ambitious leadership, and a clear vision. We expect Group EBITDA to reach €710m to €760m in 2025. Dividend, it remains a priority in our capital allocation policy."
HIGHLIGHTS
- New CEO at Rubis Énergie
On 19 December 2024, Rubis announced the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron as Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie, the Energy Distribution division of the Group, effective 1 January 2025.
Jean-Christian Bergeron joined the Group in 2019 as Managing Director of the East Africa subsidiaries, based in Kenya. In this role, he led and implemented Rubis Énergie's strategy, contributing to the Group's expansion in this key region.
As the new CEO of Rubis Énergie, Jean-Christian Bergeron's main mission will be to accelerate Rubis Énergie's growth ambitions by identifying new market opportunities and capitalising on his expertise in the development of the retail network.
- Disposal of Rubis Terminal
Following the final agreement signed on 10 April 2024, Rubis completed on 16 October 2024 the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV (now branded Tepsa) to I Squared Capital.
Rubis received a first payment of €124 million at closing, c. €77 million of which were returned to shareholders through an exceptional interim dividend for 2024 of €0.75 per share paid on 8 November 2024. The remainder of the proceeds will be dedicated to the acceleration of the development of both Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production businesses.
- First investor event - Photosol Day unveiling 2027 ambitions
On 17 September 2024, Rubis held its "Photosol Day", presenting a comprehensive analysis of the evolution of the photovoltaic markets, Photosol's positioning, and the mid-term ambitions for the Company.
These targets will be achieved building upon 4 pillars: a fertile ground for growth, a well-thought positioning, a well-established firm with unique photovoltaic strengths, a clear roadmap to accelerate product and geographical diversification.
- Governance changes
- Strengthening the missions of the Supervisory Board
As part of its continuous improvement process and following discussions with shareholders, the Supervisory Board undertook an in-depth review of its missions with the Management Board during the second half of 2024.
In light of this work, the internal regulations of the Supervisory Board have been amended to include:
- a prior opinion of the Board on important and strategic operations for the Group;
- a formalisation of annual information (or at each update) to the Supervisory Board on the Group's strategy on the one hand, and on the budget and its main parameters on the other;
- information from the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee, on the succession plan for the top management of the Group's branch heads and Rubis' Management Committee.
- Proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners in preparation for the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou
- Proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners in preparation for the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou
As part of the succession process the founders, Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou, initiated several years ago, the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot as Managing Partners -who are not General Partners- from 1 October 2025 is submitted for approval at the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Supervisory Board and its Appointments Committee have been kept informed throughout this process. These appointments are aimed at ensuring an orderly transition within the Management Board of Rubis.
Marc Jacquot is Group Chief Financial Officer within the Group Management Committee since March 2024, and Jean-Christian Bergeron is Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie, the Group's energy distribution branch, since 1 January 2025.
Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou intend to step down from their positions within the Management Board after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting convened to approve the 2026 financial statements, to be held in 2027.
- Sustainability
- CDP extra-financial rating renewed for the 4th consecutive year
In February 2025, CDP renewed Rubis' B rating for the 4th consecutive year. This once again rewards the Group's efforts and the transparency of its climate policy. Rubis is one of the best-rated issuers by its peers.
- Upcoming publication of first Sustainability report (CSRD) including strategy and updated Climate ambitions for 2030
Rubis' first Sustainability Report (CSRD format) presenting all the key information on environment, social and business conduct will be published at the end of April 2025. This report will notably include a detailed presentation of Rubis' climate strategy and targets for 2030.
FY 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2024
|(in million euros)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Revenue
|6,644
|6,630
|0%
|EBITDA
|721
|798
|-10%
|o/w Energy Distribution
|731
|797
|-8%
|o/w Renewable Electricity Production
|26
|29
|-11%
|EBIT
|504
|621
|-19%
|o/w Energy Distribution
|549
|647
|-15%
|o/w Renewable Electricity Production
|-8
|4
|-307%
|Net income, Group share
|342
|354
|-3%
|EPS (diluted), in euros
|3.30
|3.42
|-4%
|Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and tax
|519
|583
|-11%
|Cash flow from operations
|665
|563
|18%
|Capital expenditure
|248
|283
|-13%
|o/w Energy Distribution
|165
|206
|-20%
|o/w Renewable Electricity Production
|82
|77
|6%
After a record 2023 and despite headwinds faced in Africa (Kenya and Nigeria), Rubis delivered a solid performance in 2024 with a €721m EBITDA (-10% yoy) and a €504m EBIT (-19% yoy). Hyperinflation contributed positively to EBITDA and EBIT by 0.6%.
To be comparable year-on-year, this performance needs to be analysed in light of several factors:
Focus on elements to be taken into account to analyse variations on a comparable basis (see Appendix for further detail)
At EBITDA and EBIT levels, FY 2024 includes
- Compensation-related impacts (IFRS2, among others): €21m
- Advisory fees (strategy and M&A): €5m
- Hyperinflation: €(24)m EBITDA; €(22)m EBIT
FY 2023 included
- Compensation-related impacts (IFRS2, among others): €9m
- FX passthrough in Nigeria: €(32)m
- Refund by the State of the 2022 revenue shortfall in Madagascar: €(11)m
- Hyperinflation: €(22)m
When adjusted for these elements, EBITDA decreased by 3% yoy and EBIT by 10%.
Other operating income and expenses reached €86m in 2024, up from €7m in 2023 and include the equity gain from the sale of Rubis Terminal for €89m (before tax).
Share of net income from associates amounted to €7m in 2024, corresponding mainly to the performance of Rubis Terminal over the first quarter, before its classification as held for sale.
Cost of Net Financial Debt (incl. IFRS 16 interest) increased by 14% to €97m vs €84m in FY 2023. This variation is explained by the increase in interest rates Group-wise, and a higher debt at Photosol consistent with capacity in operation increase.
Within Other finance income and expenses, gross FX financial charges reached €47m in 2024, of which €32m were realised over the first-half, vs a very high €105m in 2023. Main contributors were Kenya (€17m) and Nigeria (€12m). The measures put in place over H1 to hedge mechanically the Group's exposure to Kenyan Shilling and Nigerian Naira have proven efficient.
Profit before tax increased by 2% yoy. Net income Group share decreased by 3% at €342m, impacted, as was anticipated, by the OECD Global Minimum Tax first-time application for €23m for FY 2024.
On a comparable basis and excluding the impact of Rubis Terminal divestment, Net income Group share decreased by 4% over 2024.
Cash Flow from operations for 2024 increased by 18% to €665m, reflecting the strong improvement in working capital in 2024, illustrating a sound inventory management.
Capex reached €248m, down 13% vs FY 2023, of which €82m were dedicated to Renewable Electricity Production, up 6% yoy. The remaining €165m (vs €206m in 2023 when 2 LPG vessels were acquired) were spent in the Energy Distribution business line and are split between maintenance (65%) and growth and energy transition investments (35%).
Impact of IAS 29: Hyperinflation (non-cash impacts)
Rubis has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries (Haiti, Suriname), as defined in IFRS. Adoption of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.
|IAS 29: Impact on reported data
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Impact on growth rate
|EBITDA
|24
|22
|0.6%
|EBIT
|22
|22
|0.6%
|Net income Group share
|- 10
|0
|-2.8%
FY 2024 COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE
1.ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING
Volume sold and gross margin by product in FY 2024
|Volume (in '000 m3)
|Gross margin (in €m)
|Adjusted Gross margin(1) (in €m)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|LPG
|1,310
|1,279
|2%
|309
|303
|2%
|309
|303
|2%
|Fuel
|4,280
|4,048
|6%
|433
|449
|-4%
|433
|438
|-1%
|Bitumen
|429
|391
|10%
|74
|96
|-24%
|74
|65
|14%
|TOTAL
|6,018
|5,718
|5%
|815
|849
|-4%
|815
|806
|1%
(1)Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.
Volume sold and gross margin by region in FY 2024
|Volume (in '000 m3)
|Gross margin (in €m)
|Adjusted Gross margin(1) (in €m)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|FY 2024 vs FY 2023
|Europe
|925
|876
|6%
|220
|209
|6%
|220
|208
|6%
|Caribbean
|2,267
|2,219
|2%
|328
|306
|7%
|328
|306
|7%
|Africa
|2,826
|2,623
|8%
|267
|334
|-20%
|267
|291
|-8%
|TOTAL
|6,018
|5,718
|5%
|815
|849
|-4%
|815
|806
|1%
(1)Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.
2024 saw volume increasing across the board from an already high comparable base.
- LPG volume was slightly up. The main drivers for growth over the year were Autogas in Spain and France, where recent hybrid systems including LPG developed at an interesting pace. Bulk in France, Portugal and Morocco were also strong contributors, with continued increases in market shares. These strong dynamics were partially offset by softer packed and bulk demand in South Africa. Gross margin grew in line with volume and unit margin remained stable.
- As regards fuel:
- In the retail business (service stations representing 51% of fuel volume and 55% of fuel gross margin) volume grew by +1% over the year. Gross margin decreased by -10%, driven by:
- Increasing volume in East Africa, with Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda leading the way thanks to the opening of new service-stations. Madagascar also saw significant volume growth over the year, benefiting from optimised inventory management, avoiding product shortage, key competitive advantage. As a reminder, 2023 had seen exceptional elements in Madagascar and in Kenya, leading to a particularly high comparable base on retail gross margins;
- Activity continued to be very dynamic in the Caribbean, with Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana performing way above expectations. The situation in Haiti continues to weigh on the global picture.
- The Commercial and Industrial business (C&I, representing 27% of fuel volume and 25% of fuel gross margin) increased by 4% in volume and 1% in gross margin over the period, led by Guyana and Barbados.
- The aviation segment (representing 19% of fuel volume and 16% of fuel gross margin) was very dynamic with volume growth reaching +25% over 2024 and gross margin at +14%. This performance was driven by Kenya and by the Eastern Caribbean region, where airlines increased their frequencies, but pressure on margins remained high due to the decrease in Oil price and accrued competition.
- In the retail business (service stations representing 51% of fuel volume and 55% of fuel gross margin) volume grew by +1% over the year. Gross margin decreased by -10%, driven by:
- Bitumen volume was up 10% yoy, mainly driven by Togo and South Africa, offsetting the lower demand in Nigeria. When restated for the passthrough of FX impact to customers in 2023, gross margin showed a +14% increase yoy.
In Q4 2024, margins remained stable yoy despite an increase in volume of +7% yoy, illustrating an improving demand for bitumen and a slight recovery of fuel retail distribution in Africa, but continued pressure on margins. The adjustment in the pricing formula for retail distribution in Kenya which was initially expected to take place in the second half of 2024 has not happened in 2024. This delay generates a gap between Rubis inflow and its costs, thereby degrading margins.
2.ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES
The dynamics observed since the beginning of 2024 in the Support & Services activity have continued over Q4, leading to a yearly global volume growth of 5% and margins down 10%.
In the Caribbean, the strong momentum in trading activity pursued its dynamic pace with +30% in volume and +26% gross margin over the year, benefiting fully from the two vessels acquired in 2023.
In Africa, the lower level in bitumen shipping activity was under control over the last quarter with a -18% decrease in volume but improved margins (+19%). Over the year, bitumen shipping was down 33% in volume and 5% in margin.
3.RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION - PHOTOSOL
|Operational data
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Assets in operation (MWp)
|523
|435
|20%
|Electricity production (GWh)
|460
|472
|-2%
|Sales (in €m)
|49
|49
|1%
Over the year 2024, Photosol installed 88MWp, leading its assets in operation to grow by 20% yoy at 523 MWp. The secured portfolio increased by 22% to 1.1 GWp with 184MWp new projects secured over 2024. The pipeline reached 5.4GWp (+24% yoy). Revenue for 2024 stood at €49m, stable vs 2023 despite portfolio expansion, reflecting the impact of lower spot prices, reducing the level of extra-revenue generated by plants temporarily benefitting from spot price and weather-related disruptions.
FY 2024 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
EBITDA breakdown
|(in million euros)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Europe
|106
|100
|6%
|Caribbean
|232
|227
|2%
|Africa
|170
|249
|-32%
|Retail & Marketing
|508
|576
|-12%
|Support & Services
|223
|221
|1%
|Renewable Electricity Production
|26
|29
|-11%
|Holding
|-36
|-28
|-28%
|Total Group EBITDA
|721
|798
|-10%
1.ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING
Looking at the operating performance by region, the dynamics for the year 2024 were as follows:
- Europe continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for >90% of regional gross profit) EBITDA increased by 6%, in line with volume and gross margin growth.
- the Caribbean region maintained a high level of activity, particularly in the retail and aviation segments. EBITDA increased by 2%, led by Jamaica and Guyana;
- lastly, in Africa, the difficult operating conditions in Nigeria and Kenya, combined with high volatility in foreign exchange rate in Kenya led to an increased pressure. EBITDA decreased by 32% yoy. When adjusting the 2023 comparable base for the payment by the Malagasy State of the 2022 revenue shortfall in Madagascar (€11m) and the neutralisation of foreign exchange losses in Nigeria (€32m), this decrease reaches -18%.
2.ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES
The Support & Services business recorded EBITDA of €223m (+1% yoy) in 2024. The lower level of activity in the bitumen shipping business was offset by the strong performance of the Caribbean region.
The SARA refinery and logistics operations present specific business models with stable earnings profile.
3.RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION - PHOTOSOL
EBITDA reached €26m over 2024, down 11% from €29m in 2023, hampered by:
- weather-related effects (lower load factor, local hailstorms damaging panels);
- decrease in spot prices, thereby downgrading the level of extra-revenue generated by plants temporarily benefitting from spot price;
- acceleration of development costs to support Photosol's future growth.
Power EBITDA4 reached €35.5m for 2024 as anticipated during the Photosol Day.
BALANCE SHEET
|(in million euros)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Var %
|Net financial debt (NFD)
|1,292
|1,360
|-5%
|NFD/EBITDA
|1.9x
|1.8x
|0.1x
|Non-recourse project debt
|431
|367
|17%
|Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD)
|861
|992
|-13%
|Corporate NFD/EBITDA
|1.4x
|1.4x
|0.0x
(1)Corporate net financial debt - excluding non-recourse debt - see Appendix for further detail.
Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) reached €861m at the end of 2024, leading to a corporate NFD/EBITDA at 1.4x (stable vs end-2023).
On the back of these strong operating and financial results and a solid balance sheet in FY 2024, the management proposes another increase in dividend per share to €2.03 (+2.5% vs 2023).
OUTLOOK
After a solid performance in 2023 and 2024, the Management Board anticipates the Caribbean region will start to normalise with a slightly lower growth rate in 2025. In Europe, positive operating momentum will continue in the Energy Distribution business. As was announced previously, the acceleration of development costs in the Renewable Electricity Production division will weigh on 2025 EBITDA, paving the way for future growth. The economic situation in Africa remains unstable. The performance of the region is subject to the adjustment of the pricing formula for retail distribution in Kenya, and political decisions taken in Nigeria with regards to the construction of bitumen roads.
Group EBITDA is expected to €710m to €760m in 2025 (assuming IAS 29 - hyperinflation impact unchanged versus 2024).
Below EBITDA, cost of debt is expected to increase in line with Photosol development and FX management is closely monitored in Kenya and Nigeria.
Rubis intends to maintain a disciplined capital allocation policy balancing the use of cashflow from operations between maintenance investments, dividend, and leaving room for sustainable and profitable growth investments, including M&A.
Reminder: Photosol 2027 ambitions:
- Secured portfolio5 above 2.5 GWp
- Consolidated EBITDA6: €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives
- Power EBITDA7: €80-85m
- Secured EBITDA8: €150-200m
NON-FINANCIAL RATING
- MSCI: AA (reiterated in Dec-24)
- Sustainalytics: 29.2 (from 30.7 previously)
- ISS ESG: C (from C- previously)
- CDP: B (reiterated in Feb-25)
appendix
1.EBIT BREAKDOWN
|(in million euros)
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Europe
|59
|60
|-1%
|Caribbean
|190
|194
|-2%
|Africa
|133
|222
|-40%
|Retail & Marketing
|382
|475
|-20%
|Support & Services
|167
|172
|-3%
|Renewable Electricity Production
|-8
|4
|-307%
|Holding
|-37
|-29
|26%
|Total Group EBIT
|504
|621
|-19%
2.Q4 FIGURES
Revenue breakdown
|Revenue (in €m)
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Energy distribution
|1,664
|1,702
|-2%
|Retail & Marketing
|1,411
|1,447
|-2%
|Europe
|205
|198
|+3%
|Caribbean
|592
|622
|-5%
|Africa
|614
|627
|-2%
|Support & Services
|254
|255
|-1%
|Renewable Electricity production
|8
|8
|+2%
|TOTAL
|1,672
|1,710
|-2%
Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by product in Q4
|Volume (in '000 m3)
|Gross margin (in €m)
|Adjusted Gross margin (in €m)
|(in '000 m3)
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|LPG
|345
|327
|5%
|81
|76
|6%
|81
|76
|7%
|Fuel
|1,084
|1,043
|4%
|112
|112
|0%
|112
|112
|0%
|Bitumen
|121
|85
|42%
|17
|22
|-25%
|17
|15
|8%
|TOTAL
|1,551
|1,456
|7%
|210
|210
|0%
|210
|203
|3%
(1)Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.
Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by region in Q4
|Volume (in '000 m3)
|Gross margin (in €m)
|Adjusted Gross margin (in €m)
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023
|Europe
|242
|227
|6%
|59
|53
|11%
|59
|53
|11%
|Caribbean
|569
|568
|0%
|83
|82
|1%
|83
|82
|1%
|Africa
|741
|660
|12%
|68
|75
|-10%
|68
|68
|0%
|TOTAL
|1,551
|1,456
|7%
|210
|210
|0%
|210
|203
|3%
(1)Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.
3.ADJUSTMENTS AND RECONCILIATIONS:
Composition of net debt/EBITDA excluding IFRS 16
|(in million euros)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Var %
|Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD)
|861
|992
|-13%
|EBITDA (a)
|721
|798
|-10%
|Rental expenses IFRS 16 (b)
|56
|46
|21%
|EBITDA Photosol prod (c)
|31
|34
|-10%
|EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod (a)-(b)-(c)
|634
|717
|-12%
|Corporate NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod
|1.4x
|1.4x
|0.0x
|Non-recourse project debt
|431
|367
|17%
|Total Net financial debt (NFD)
|1,292
|1,360
|-5%
|NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16
|1.9x
|1.8x
|0.1x
(1)Corporate net financial debt - excluding non-recourse debt.
KPIs on a comparable basis
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|EBITDA (reported)
|721
|798
|-9.6%
|Hyperinflation
|- 24
|-22
|EBITDA (reported) excluding Hyperinflation
|697
|776
|-10.3%
|Naira passthrough
|-32
|Madagascar shortfall refund
|-11
|Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2)
|21
|9
|Other
|5
|EBITDA (on a comparable basis)
|723
|742
|-2.6%
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|EBIT (reported)
|504
|621
|-18.9%
|Hyperinflation
|- 22
|- 22
|EBIT (reported) excluding Hyperinflation
|482
|599
|-19.5%
|Naira passthrough
|- 32
|Madagascar shortfall refund
|- 11
|Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2)
|21
|9
|Other
|5
|EBIT (on a comparable basis)
|509
|564
|-9.9%
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Var %
|Net income Group share (reported)
|342
|354
|-3.2%
|Hyperinflation
|10
|Net income Group share (reported) excluding Hyperinflation
|353
|354
|-0.4%
|Costs linked to Photosol acquisition
|6
|M&A-related litigation refund
|-17
|Other
|-1
|Adjusted Net income Group share (reported)
|353
|342
|3.1%
|Naira passthrough
|Madagascar shortfall refund
|-9
|Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2)
|18
|8
|Other
|4
|First-time application of OECD Global Minimum Tax
|23
|Net income Group share (on a comparable basis)
|397
|341
|16.6%
|Rubis Terminal Last 9 months 2023
|-12
|Equity gain Rubis Terminal Disposal
|-83
|Net income Group share (on a comparable basis at constant perimeter)
|314
|329
|-4.4%
4.FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated statement of financial position
|ASSET (in thousands of euros)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2023
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|113,618
|90,665
|Goodwill
|1,763,436
|1,659,544
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,895,219
|1,746,515
|Property, plant and equipment - right-of-use assets
|248,901
|230,764
|Interests in joint ventures
|29,385
|310,671
|Other financial assets
|127,522
|168,793
|Deferred taxes
|24,687
|28,770
|Other non-current assets
|188,463
|11,469
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I)
|4,391,231
|4,247,191
|Current assets
|Inventory and work in progress
|715,790
|651,853
|Trade and other receivables
|871,761
|781,410
|Tax receivables
|30,844
|34,384
|Other current assets
|48,095
|42,214
|Cash and cash equivalents
|676,373
|589,685
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II)
|2,342,863
|2,099,546
|ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
|0
|0
|TOTAL ASSETS (I + II)
|6,734,094
|6,346,737
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2023
|Shareholders' equity - Group share
|Share capital
|129,005
|128,994
|Share premium
|1,537,708
|1,553,914
|Retained earnings
|1,166,915
|948,449
|TOTAL
|2,833,628
|2,631,357
|Non-controlling interests
|127,739
|131,588
|EQUITY (I)
|2,961,367
|2,762,945
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings and financial debt
|1,333,342
|1,166,074
|Lease liabilities
|220,350
|200,688
|Deposit/consignment
|152,681
|151,785
|Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations
|52,907
|40,929
|Other provisions
|184,542
|137,820
|Deferred taxes
|73,177
|83,659
|Other non-current liabilities
|163,472
|148,259
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II)
|2,180,471
|1,929,214
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year)
|635,337
|783,519
|Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year)
|37,116
|38,070
|Trade and other payables
|863,686
|792,512
|Current tax liabilities
|39,601
|25,245
|Other current liabilities
|16,516
|15,232
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III)
|1,592,256
|1,654,578
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III)
|6,734,094
|6,346,737
Consolidated income statement
|(in thousands of euros)
|%
2024/
2023
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2023
|NET REVENUE
|0%
|6,643,939
|6,629,977
|Consumed purchases
|(4,943,668)
|(4,945,929)
|External expenses
|(540,764)
|(488,810)
|Employee benefits expense
|(289,855)
|(253,739)
|Taxes
|(148,659)
|(143,646)
|EBITDA
|-10%
|720,993
|797,853
|Other operating income
|2,834
|6,740
|Net depreciation and provisions
|(214,617)
|(189,454)
|Other operating income and expenses
|(5,415)
|6,222
|CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
|-19%
|503,795
|621,361
|Other operating income and expenses
|86,396
|7,350
|OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES
|-6%
|590,191
|628,711
|Share of net income from joint ventures
|6,806
|14,930
|OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES
|-7%
|596,997
|643,641
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|12,828
|15,869
|Gross interest expense and cost of debt
|(95,940)
|(87,858)
|COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT
|15%
|(83,112)
|(71,989)
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|(13,463)
|(12,370)
|Other finance income and expenses
|(67,884)
|(134,409)
|PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
|2%
|432,538
|424,873
|Income tax
|(81,435)
|(57,860)
|NET INCOME
|-4%
|351,103
|367,013
|NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE
|-3%
|342,293
|353,694
|NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|-34%
|8,810
|13,319
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|(in thousands of euros)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2023
|TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|351,103
|367,013
|Adjustments:
|Elimination of income of joint ventures
|(6,806)
|(14,930)
|Elimination of depreciation and provisions
|250,269
|222,146
|Elimination of profit and loss from disposals
|(89,197)
|1,344
|Elimination of dividend earnings
|(708)
|(363)
|Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1)
|14,702
|7,623
|CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX
|519,363
|582,833
|Elimination of income tax expenses
|81,435
|57,860
|Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease liabilities
|96,574
|84,359
|CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX
|697,372
|725,052
|Impact of change in working capital*
|38,792
|(91,682)
|Tax paid
|(70,986)
|(70,752)
|CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|665,178
|562,618
|Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed)
|6,592
|387
|Acquisition of financial assets: Energy Distribution division
|(8,291)
|(3,396)
|Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division
|(10,210)
|(8,543)
|Disposal of financial assets: Rubis Terminal division
|124,403
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(247,862)
|(283,340)
|Change in loans and advances granted
|13,230
|(30,252)
|Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|4,619
|6,175
|(Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets
|(161)
|(193)
|Dividends received
|6,340
|6,111
|CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(111,340)
|(313,051)
Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued)
|(in thousands of euros)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2023
|Capital increase
|8,832
|4,096
|Share buyback (capital decrease)
|(25,027)
|(Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares
|(796)
|633
|Borrowings issued
|1,303,894
|1,028,541
|Borrowings repaid
|(1,328,075)
|(1,092,443)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(41,993)
|(36,516)
|Net interest paid (2)
|(97,384)
|(81,285)
|Dividends payable
|(282,284)
|(197,524)
|Dividends payable to non-controlling interests
|(12,269)
|(13,993)
|Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division
|(2,827)
|(14,627)
|Other cash flows from financing operations
|1,065
|8,502
|CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(476,864)
|(394,616)
|Impact of exchange rate changes
|9,714
|(70,173)
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|86,688
|(215,222)
|Cash flows from continuing operations
|Opening cash and cash equivalents (3)
|589,685
|804,907
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|86,688
|(215,222)
|Closing cash and cash equivalents (3)
|676,373
|589,685
|Financial debt excluding lease liabilities
|(1,968,679)
|(1,949,593)
|Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt
|(1,292,306)
|(1,359,908)
(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, etc.
(2) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).
(3) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.
|(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital:
|Impact of change in inventories and work in progress
|(41,665)
|Impact of change in trade and other receivables
|(38,788)
|Impact of change in trade and other payables
|41,469
|Impact of change in working capital
|38,792
The Management Board, which met on 12 March 2025, approved the accounts for the 2024 financial year; these accounts were examined by the Supervisory Board on 13 March 2025. The audit procedures and the procedures carried out on the sustainability information are in progress.
