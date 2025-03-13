Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 
Date of purchase:               13 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      249,046 
Highest price paid per share:         103.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          101.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.4403p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,830,599 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,830,599) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      102.4403p                    249,046

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1828              102.50          08:07:52         00327209007TRLO1     XLON 
1947              102.00          08:18:32         00327215221TRLO1     XLON 
459              102.00          08:29:15         00327220917TRLO1     XLON 
545              102.00          08:29:15         00327220918TRLO1     XLON 
91               102.00          08:34:28         00327223655TRLO1     XLON 
639              102.00          08:34:28         00327223656TRLO1     XLON 
274              102.00          08:34:28         00327223657TRLO1     XLON 
419              102.00          08:40:11         00327226698TRLO1     XLON 
166              102.00          08:40:11         00327226699TRLO1     XLON 
300              102.00          08:40:11         00327226700TRLO1     XLON 
117              102.00          08:40:11         00327226701TRLO1     XLON 
2003              101.50          08:40:26         00327226893TRLO1     XLON 
822              101.50          08:57:45         00327239008TRLO1     XLON 
841              101.00          09:02:31         00327245853TRLO1     XLON 
75               101.00          09:02:31         00327245854TRLO1     XLON 
13               101.00          09:02:31         00327245855TRLO1     XLON 
428              101.00          09:08:29         00327250110TRLO1     XLON 
200              101.00          09:08:29         00327250111TRLO1     XLON 
200              101.00          09:08:29         00327250112TRLO1     XLON 
198              103.00          09:53:20         00327289356TRLO1     XLON 
6               103.00          09:53:20         00327289357TRLO1     XLON 
216              103.00          09:53:20         00327289358TRLO1     XLON 
3836              103.50          09:53:32         00327289509TRLO1     XLON 
3838              103.50          09:53:44         00327289690TRLO1     XLON 
3865              103.50          09:53:56         00327289883TRLO1     XLON 
990              103.00          09:54:24         00327290253TRLO1     XLON 
486              103.00          09:54:24         00327290254TRLO1     XLON 
503              103.00          09:54:24         00327290255TRLO1     XLON 
25000             103.00          09:55:40         00327291127TRLO1     XLON 
1833              103.00          10:03:31         00327293000TRLO1     XLON 
608              103.00          10:03:33         00327293003TRLO1     XLON 
25000             103.00          10:03:44         00327293007TRLO1     XLON 
239              103.00          10:16:34         00327293615TRLO1     XLON 
1593              103.00          10:16:34         00327293616TRLO1     XLON 
916              103.00          10:21:06         00327293710TRLO1     XLON 
915              103.00          10:21:06         00327293711TRLO1     XLON 
1891              103.00          10:43:11         00327294543TRLO1     XLON 
945              103.00          10:43:11         00327294544TRLO1     XLON 
50000             103.00          10:54:15         00327294956TRLO1     XLON 
994              102.50          11:24:19         00327295916TRLO1     XLON 
994              102.50          11:24:19         00327295917TRLO1     XLON 
994              102.50          11:24:19         00327295918TRLO1     XLON 
993              102.50          11:24:19         00327295919TRLO1     XLON 
994              102.50          11:24:19         00327295920TRLO1     XLON 
989              102.00          12:01:06         00327297126TRLO1     XLON 
988              102.00          12:01:06         00327297127TRLO1     XLON 
2896              102.50          12:21:53         00327298175TRLO1     XLON 
1914              102.50          12:30:01         00327298515TRLO1     XLON 
957              102.50          12:30:01         00327298516TRLO1     XLON 
1914              102.50          12:32:00         00327298626TRLO1     XLON 
1565              102.50          12:39:30         00327298754TRLO1     XLON 
273              102.50          12:46:10         00327298942TRLO1     XLON 
646              102.50          12:46:10         00327298943TRLO1     XLON 
919              102.50          12:46:10         00327298944TRLO1     XLON 
950              102.00          12:59:52         00327299212TRLO1     XLON 
950              102.00          12:59:52         00327299213TRLO1     XLON 
1949              102.00          13:24:19         00327300185TRLO1     XLON 
974              102.00          13:24:19         00327300186TRLO1     XLON 
975              102.00          13:24:19         00327300187TRLO1     XLON 
1408              101.00          13:34:38         00327300676TRLO1     XLON 
376              101.00          13:34:39         00327300677TRLO1     XLON 
1279              101.00          13:36:34         00327300784TRLO1     XLON 
919              101.00          13:37:40         00327300936TRLO1     XLON 
1949              101.00          13:44:30         00327301233TRLO1     XLON 
18               101.00          13:44:30         00327301232TRLO1     XLON 
1216              101.00          13:45:30         00327301273TRLO1     XLON 
792              101.00          13:45:33         00327301274TRLO1     XLON 
1005              101.00          13:45:41         00327301277TRLO1     XLON 
987              101.00          13:46:21         00327301305TRLO1     XLON 
2               101.00          13:49:01         00327301407TRLO1     XLON 
2456              101.00          13:50:11         00327301462TRLO1     XLON 
514              101.00          13:50:11         00327301463TRLO1     XLON 
845              101.00          13:50:11         00327301464TRLO1     XLON 
183              101.00          13:52:40         00327301537TRLO1     XLON 
144              101.00          13:58:23         00327301765TRLO1     XLON 
360              101.00          13:58:23         00327301766TRLO1     XLON 
1000              101.00          13:58:25         00327301768TRLO1     XLON 
1495              101.00          13:59:25         00327301879TRLO1     XLON 
428              101.00          13:59:25         00327301880TRLO1     XLON 
573              101.00          13:59:36         00327301899TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.00          13:59:36         00327301900TRLO1     XLON 
460              101.00          13:59:36         00327301901TRLO1     XLON 
1920              101.00          14:00:11         00327301963TRLO1     XLON 
960              101.00          14:00:11         00327301964TRLO1     XLON 
1800              101.00          14:00:11         00327301960TRLO1     XLON 
1740              101.00          14:00:11         00327301961TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.00          14:00:11         00327301962TRLO1     XLON 
3830              101.00          14:00:11         00327301967TRLO1     XLON 
170              101.00          14:00:11         00327301968TRLO1     XLON 
560              101.00          14:00:11         00327301969TRLO1     XLON 
1910              101.00          14:00:14         00327301972TRLO1     XLON 
1000              101.00          14:00:14         00327301973TRLO1     XLON 
504              101.00          14:00:14         00327301974TRLO1     XLON 
26               101.00          14:00:14         00327301975TRLO1     XLON 
1000              101.00          14:00:25         00327301990TRLO1     XLON 
1270              101.00          14:02:14         00327302081TRLO1     XLON 
577              101.00          14:02:14         00327302082TRLO1     XLON 
560              101.00          14:02:15         00327302083TRLO1     XLON 
593              101.00          14:10:12         00327302438TRLO1     XLON 
1184              102.00          14:26:10         00327303190TRLO1     XLON 
531              102.00          14:26:59         00327303225TRLO1     XLON 
531              101.50          15:04:52         00327305128TRLO1     XLON 
2338              101.50          15:04:52         00327305129TRLO1     XLON 
957              101.50          15:04:52         00327305130TRLO1     XLON 
956              101.50          15:04:52         00327305131TRLO1     XLON 
1623              102.00          15:04:52         00327305132TRLO1     XLON 
729              102.00          15:04:52         00327305133TRLO1     XLON 
336              102.00          15:04:52         00327305134TRLO1     XLON 
164              102.00          15:42:41         00327307454TRLO1     XLON 
328              102.00          15:42:41         00327307455TRLO1     XLON 
16721             102.50          16:01:59         00327308593TRLO1     XLON 
287              103.00          16:15:01         00327309438TRLO1     XLON 
5500              103.00          16:15:01         00327309439TRLO1     XLON 
637              103.00          16:15:01         00327309440TRLO1     XLON 
571              103.00          16:15:01         00327309441TRLO1     XLON 
844              103.00          16:15:01         00327309442TRLO1     XLON 
2394              103.00          16:15:01         00327309443TRLO1     XLON 
413              103.00          16:15:01         00327309444TRLO1     XLON 
3449              103.00          16:15:01         00327309445TRLO1     XLON 
922              102.00          16:15:34         00327309491TRLO1     XLON 
23               102.00          16:15:46         00327309511TRLO1     XLON 
906              102.00          16:15:46         00327309512TRLO1     XLON 
708              102.00          16:16:19         00327309582TRLO1     XLON 
230              102.00          16:16:19         00327309583TRLO1     XLON 
916              102.00          16:16:50         00327309615TRLO1     XLON 
973              102.00          16:17:50         00327309704TRLO1     XLON 
973              102.00          16:18:12         00327309741TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379048 
EQS News ID:  2100570 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2100570&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
