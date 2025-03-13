BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$11.767 millionThe company's bottom line came in at -$11.767 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$1.950 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 23.2% to $34.550 million from $44.972 million last year.Emeren Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$11.767 Mln. vs. -$1.950 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $34.550 Mln vs. $44.972 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX