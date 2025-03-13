CNH Industrial Brands, Case IH and New Holland Construction, Present at Expoagro 2025

CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland Construction, participate in the mega-exhibition held in San Nicolás, Argentina.

Case IH

Case IH Axial-Flow combines are recognized worldwide for their simplicity, high grain quality, productivity and reliability. The power of the 160 and 250 Series is being presented at the San Nicolás fair.

The powerful machines that are in the 160 Series are at the forefront of technological innovation in harvesting, overcoming the highest challenges of modern agriculture and harvesting high-productivity crops with the highest efficiency on the market. The series offers real automation to producers and contractors, thanks to the Automation system. With this technology, processes can be divided into four harvesting modes that synchronize the production strategy and the performance of the machine in the field, automatically controlling 90% of operations.

New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction will be showcasing the RG170. B EVO motor grader. Its use is essential for the construction and maintenance of rural roads and the leveling of land, optimizing the surface for planting and facilitating drainage. In addition, it contributes to preventing flooding through the construction of canals and terraces. The B Series EVO motor graders offer advanced sustainable technology and maximum efficiency, using 6.7-liter engines, for greater strength and performance, with reduced fuel consumption and lower polluting emissions.

Case IH at Expoagro

