Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
13.03.25
18:08 Uhr
11,630 Euro
-0,100
-0,85 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,52011,60021:48
11,52511,62021:00
ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2025 21:38 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Brands, Case IH and New Holland Construction, Present at Expoagro 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland Construction, participate in the mega-exhibition held in San Nicolás, Argentina.

Case IH

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Case IH Axial-Flow combines are recognized worldwide for their simplicity, high grain quality, productivity and reliability. The power of the 160 and 250 Series is being presented at the San Nicolás fair.

The powerful machines that are in the 160 Series are at the forefront of technological innovation in harvesting, overcoming the highest challenges of modern agriculture and harvesting high-productivity crops with the highest efficiency on the market. The series offers real automation to producers and contractors, thanks to the Automation system. With this technology, processes can be divided into four harvesting modes that synchronize the production strategy and the performance of the machine in the field, automatically controlling 90% of operations.

New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction will be showcasing the RG170. B EVO motor grader. Its use is essential for the construction and maintenance of rural roads and the leveling of land, optimizing the surface for planting and facilitating drainage. In addition, it contributes to preventing flooding through the construction of canals and terraces. The B Series EVO motor graders offer advanced sustainable technology and maximum efficiency, using 6.7-liter engines, for greater strength and performance, with reduced fuel consumption and lower polluting emissions.

Read more about Case IH at Expoagro here.

Read more about New Holland at Expoagro here.

Case IH at Expoagro

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.