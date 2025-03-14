Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXD) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to complete its private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 previously announced on January 30, 2025. The outside date for the closing and filing all final documentation required by the TSX-V in respect of the Offering has been extended from March 16, 2024 to April 15, 2025. Each unit will be comprised of one share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into a share for a period of two years at a price of $0.10 per share.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Offering to carry out exploration work on the Company's Hot Property, a uranium project located in the past producing Shirley Basin of Wyoming, and for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee payable in cash or warrants, or a combination thereof, to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. The Offering remains subject to TSX-V approval.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information relating to the mineral exploration business is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

