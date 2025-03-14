BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -RMB163.73 millionThe company's earnings totaled -RMB163.73 million, or -RMB5.43 per share. This compares with -RMB62.23 million, or -RMB1.95 per share, last year.Excluding items, DouYu International Holdings reported adjusted earnings of -RMB68.83 million or -RMB2.28 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 12.3% to RMB1.136 billion from RMB1.295 billion last year.DouYu International Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB163.73 Mln. vs. -RMB62.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB5.43 vs. -RMB1.95 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.136 Bln vs. RMB1.295 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX