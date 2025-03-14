Loomis AB: Loomis signs a five-year credit facility of EUR 415 million

Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated, revolving credit facility of EUR 415 million. The facility has a tenor of five years with two extension options of one year each. The facility replaces two existing revolving credit facilities signed in July 2021 and January 2023, extending committed liquidity available to the company.

The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments, and other general corporate purposes.

Strong momentum following Loomis' growth journey, coupled with an inaugural Investment Grade rating of BBB from Standard & Poor's assigned in April 2024 and a proven access to public bond markets via a EUR 1 billion EMTN Programmed in August 2024, allowed Loomis the ability to upgrade both existing facilities into a combined facility with enhanced terms and greater financial flexibility.

The transaction was coordinated by Bank of America and Nordea. Bookrunners were Bank of America, Nordea and Danske Bank. Mandated Lead Arrangers include Bank of America, Nordea, Danske Bank, BBVA, NatWest and Société Générale.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries. Loomis employs around 24,500 people and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.