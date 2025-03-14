BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tuniu Corp. (TOUR), an online leisure travel company in China, on Friday announced that net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter, compared with the last year.In the fourth quarter, net loss was RMB 24.20 million, or $3.32 million, narrower than RMB 132.34 million a year ago.Earnings per share were RMB 0.21, $0.03 versus RMB 1.08 in the previous year's quarter.Loss from operations widened to RMB 12.70 million, or $1.74 million from loss of RMB 123.35 million the prior year.Revenue increased to 102.73 million from 99.95 million last year.On an adjusted basis, net loss came in at RMB 6.39 million, $0.9 million from RMB 6.22 million the previous year.The Board has approved a cash dividend of $0.012 per ordinary share or $0.036 per ADS, totaling about $4.2 million. Shareholders on record by March 27, 2025, will receive the payment in U.S. dollars. Ordinary shareholders can expect payment around April 17, 2025, while ADS holders will receive it around April 24, 2025, subject to the depositary bank's terms.Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter 2025 net revenue between RMB 116.6 million and RMB 122.0 million, an 8% to 13% increase from the same period in 2024.In the pre-market trading, Tuniu is 0.92% lesser at $1.08 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX