Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp. Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Market

Karbon-X Corp.

("Karbon-X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol KARX.

In addition, the company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). The listing on the OTCQB Market, along with DTC eligibility, is expected to enhance the Company's visibility, simplify the trading process, and improve liquidity for Karbon-X's common shares in the United States, the world's largest capital market.

"We are excited to have reached this important milestone and list in the U.S. There is significant demand from United States investors for carbon trading and sequestration technology stories like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X Corp.

The OTCQB Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, provides early-stage and growth companies with improved visibility and access to U.S. investors.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. is a sustainability-focused company providing carbon offset solutions for individuals and businesses. Through innovative strategies and accessible solutions, Karbon-X enables organizations and consumers to mitigate their environmental impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to the potential benefits of uplisting to the OTCQB Market, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are subject to change, and Karbon-X Corp. assumes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

