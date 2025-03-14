Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
ATA Creativity Global to Release 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 25

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

A conference call to discuss these results and management's outlook is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 25 (corresponding to9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on Wednesday, March 26).

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

(877) 407-9122

International (Toll):

(201) 493-6747

China (Local Access):

(400) 120-2840

Hong Kong (Local Access):

(800) 965-561

Webcast

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LJjxI3yU, or via the investor relations section of the Company's website http://www.atai.net.cn/.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x5518

212-836-9611

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

lcati@equityny.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610

azhang@equityny.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
