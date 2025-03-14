BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenBon Natural Life Limited (BON) is up over 140% at $1.77. Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) is up over 108% at $28.53. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is up over 54% at $24.50. Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) is up over 17% at $65.00. BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is up over 17% at $2.30. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is up over 12% at $36.65. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is up over 12% at $7.70. XWELL, Inc. (XWEL) is up over 7% at $1.06.In the RedXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is down over 20% at $9.58. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) is down over 15% at $3.40. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is down over 15% at $2.48. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is down over 13% at $1.08. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is down over 9% at $12.81. EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) is down over 9% at $8.10. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 5% at $2.27. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 5% at $1.11.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX