RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nexalin Technology and Calidi Biotherapeutics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Nexalin CEO Mark White appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into the Company's growing clinical data supporting its non-invasive, frequency-based deep brain stimulation device, as well as progress on its new Gen-3 HALO Clarity & Virtual Clinic model. Nexalin's solutions have shown clinically meaningful improvements in treating conditions such as insomnia, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries - conditions that affect millions but have limited effective treatments-positioning Nexalin as an emerging leader in a market poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $537 billion by 2030.

In an exclusive interview, Andrew Jackson, CFO of Calidi Biotherapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's innovative approach to transforming cancer treatment through its proprietary oncolytic virotherapy (OV) platforms. Jackson highlights Calidi's novel stem cell-based technology, designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses, enabling a more effective and targeted attack on cancer cells. He provides insights into Calidi's robust clinical pipeline, including CLD-101, currently in a Phase 1/1b trial with an upcoming Phase 1b/2 study, and CLD-201, targeting Phase 1 initiation in 2025. Additionally, Jackson outlines the company's significant market opportunity, with an addressable U.S. market estimated at $13 billion to $15 billion. With early clinical signals demonstrating efficacy and safety, and a leadership team experienced in building successful biotech companies, Calidi is well-positioned to advance next-generation cancer therapies and drive long-term value for investors.

NXL and CLDI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American:CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

