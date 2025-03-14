Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QMDC | ISIN: US74969N1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 3CM
Frankfurt
14.03.25
08:05 Uhr
2,200 Euro
+0,040
+1,85 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,12015:18
2,0802,12015:18
PR Newswire
14.03.2025 11:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB813.5 million (US$111.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB520.5 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Gross margin was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.7% in the same period of 2023.
  • U.S. GAAP net income was RMB127.4 million (US$17.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB216.0 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB251.5 million (US$34.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB432.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB2,748.6 million (US$376.6 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB 1,586.4 million in the prior year.
  • Gross margin was 26.4% in fiscal year 2024, compared with 24.4% in the prior year.
  • U.S. GAAP net income was RMB564.3 million (US$77.3 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB541.0 million in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was RMB934.0 million (US$128.0 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB903.9 million in the prior year.

"2024 was a remarkable year for RLX, highlighted by tremendous progress in our global operations," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We've holistically upgraded our organizational framework and refined our business models to address international markets' diverse and dynamic needs, driving significant growth and solidifying our market leadership in multiple regions. The innovative open-system and disposable e-vapor products we introduced in 2024 set new trends across the international markets, reaffirming our dedication to advancing harm-reduction solutions. Moving into 2025, we will prioritize innovation, compliance, and diversity in our product portfolio while navigating the industry dynamics to capture new opportunities and drive long-term success."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our focus on global expansion throughout 2024 fueled an impressive year-over-year increase in full-year revenue to RMB 2.7 billion, up 73.3%. Notably, in the fourth quarter alone, we achieved a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB112.6 million, marking a sequential rise for the fourth consecutive quarter and culminating in a significant return to profitability for the full year 2024. Furthermore, we continued to return value to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and cash dividends. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue sustainable, profitable growth and enhanced shareholder returns through ongoing innovation and strong strategic execution."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB813.5 million (US$111.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB520.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB219.9 million (US$30.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB123.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.7% in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.

Operating expenses were RMB231.5 million (US$31.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB263.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses, offset by the increase in salaries and welfare expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB38.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries, welfare benefits and branding expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB153.7 million (US$21.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses as well as in legal and other consulting fees, slightly offset by an increase in salaries and welfare expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB32.4 million (US$4.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB21.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with loss from operations of RMB140.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB15.1 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB127.4 million (US$17.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB216.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB251.5 million (US$34.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB432.6 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.100 (US$0.014) and RMB0.094 (US$0.013), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.166 and RMB0.161, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.201 (US$0.028) and RMB0.190 (US$0.026), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.335 and RMB0.325, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,870.8 million (US$2,174.3 million), compared with RMB15,361.7 million as of September 30, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB497.0 million (US$68.1 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB2,748.6 million (US$376.6 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB1,586.4 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB726.5 million (US$99.5 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB387.7 million in the prior year.

Gross margin increased to 26.4% in fiscal year 2024 from 24.4% in the prior year, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.

Operating expenses were RMB833.7 million (US$114.2 million) in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 5.7% from RMB884.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

Selling expenses increased by 7.4% to RMB229.5 million (US$31.4 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB 213.7 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the increase in branding expenses and share-based compensation expenses, offset by a decrease in salaries and welfare expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 3.6% to RMB515.9 million (US$70.7 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB498.0 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to the increase in share-based compensation expenses and software and technical service expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in legal and consulting expenses as well as in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 48.9% to RMB88.3 million (US$12.1 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB172.7 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses and salaries and welfare benefits.

Loss from operations was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB 496.7 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense was RMB94.5 million (US$12.9 million) in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 86.1% from RMB50.8 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB564.3 million (US$77.3 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB541.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB934.0 million (US$128.0 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB903.9 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.448 (US$0.061) and RMB0.428 (US$0.059), respectively, in fiscal year 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.407 and RMB0.399, respectively, in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.748 (US$0.102) and RMB0.715 (US$0.098), respectively, in fiscal year 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.684 and RMB0.669, respectively, in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program and Dividend Payment

The Company repurchased approximately US$109.2 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs during fiscal year 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cumulatively repurchased US$304.7 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs.

By repurchasing shares throughout 2024 and declaring cash dividends in November 2024, the Company returned approximately US$122.9 million to its shareholders during fiscal year 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 14, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 14, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll-free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

7971219

Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 21, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

5229492

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands)






As of


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

2,390,298

5,593,492

766,305

Restricted cash

29,760

50,867

6,969

Short-term bank deposits, net

2,631,256

2,179,886

298,643

Receivables from online payment platforms

6,893

4,722

647

Short-term investments, net

3,093,133

719,755

98,606

Accounts and notes receivable, net

60,482

78,484

10,752

Inventories

144,850

142,552

19,530

Amounts due from related parties

118,736

346,132

47,420

Prepayments and other current assets, net

508,435

185,091

25,357

Total current assets

8,983,843

9,300,981

1,274,229

Non-current assets:




Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net

77,358

50,787

6,958

Intangible assets, net

69,778

52,796

7,233

Long-term investments, net

8,000

8,000

1,096

Deferred tax assets, net

58,263

38,067

5,215

Right-of-use assets, net

52,562

24,110

3,303

Long-term bank deposits, net

1,757,804

727,448

99,660

Long-term investment securities, net

5,236,109

6,599,365

904,109

Goodwill

66,506

59,581

8,163

Other non-current assets, net

4,874

9,914

1,358

Total non-current assets

7,331,254

7,570,068

1,037,095

Total assets

16,315,097

16,871,049

2,311,324





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts and notes payable

266,426

458,538

62,819

Contract liabilities

49,586

10,610

1,454

Salary and welfare benefits payable

39,256

73,740

10,102

Taxes payable

77,164

126,154

17,283

Short-term loan

-

40,000

5,480

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,996

108,816

14,908

Amounts due to related parties

101,927

27,401

3,754

Dividend payable

881

1,144

157

Lease liabilities - current portion

29,435

11,447

1,568

Total current liabilities

668,671

857,850

117,525





Non-current liabilities:




Deferred tax liabilities

23,591

16,196

2,219

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

24,419

7,050

966

Total non-current liabilities

48,010

23,246

3,185

Total liabilities

716,681

881,096

120,710









Shareholders' Equity:




Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity

15,609,393

15,988,216

2,190,376

Noncontrolling interests

(10,977)

1,737

238

Total shareholders' equity

15,598,416

15,989,953

2,190,614





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

16,315,097

16,871,049

2,311,324

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2024

2024

2024


2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$










Net revenues

520,468

756,288

813,489

111,448


1,586,397

2,748,576

376,553

Cost of revenues

(327,325)

(473,379)

(516,305)

(70,733)


(856,329)

(1,718,006)

(235,366)

Excise tax on products

(69,730)

(76,933)

(77,278)

(10,587)


(342,354)

(304,053)

(41,655)

Gross profit

123,413

205,976

219,906

30,128


387,714

726,517

99,532










Operating expenses:









Selling expenses

(37,985)

(68,975)

(45,369)

(6,216)


(213,723)

(229,466)

(31,437)

General and administrative expenses

(204,030)

(123,226)

(153,710)

(21,058)


(498,015)

(515,887)

(70,676)

Research and development expenses

(21,904)

(24,435)

(32,374)

(4,435)


(172,686)

(88,309)

(12,098)

Total operating expenses

(263,919)

(216,636)

(231,453)

(31,709)


(884,424)

(833,662)

(114,211)










Loss from operations

(140,506)

(10,660)

(11,547)

(1,581)


(496,710)

(107,145)

(14,679)










Other income:









Interest income, net

157,928

156,659

146,664

20,093


627,879

616,388

84,445

Investment income

182,699

13,070

11,072

1,517


245,700

49,636

6,800

Others, net

30,925

40,745

7,497

1,027


214,874

99,924

13,690

Income before income tax

231,046

199,814

153,686

21,056


591,743

658,803

90,256

Income tax expense

(15,078)

(30,423)

(26,303)

(3,604)


(50,755)

(94,459)

(12,941)

Net Income

215,968

169,391

127,383

17,452


540,988

564,344

77,315

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests

2,491

3,737

5,422

743


6,660

12,507

1,713

Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

213,477

165,654

121,961

16,709


534,328

551,837

75,602

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(132,470)

(181,148)

268,079

36,727


198,534

143,811

19,702

Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment
securities

(11,288)

5,292

(8,151)

(1,117)


632

(2,167)

(297)

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

(143,758)

(175,856)

259,928

35,610


199,166

141,644

19,405

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

72,210

(6,465)

387,311

53,062


740,154

705,988

96,720

Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
noncontrolling interests

2,491

3,730

5,442

745


6,660

12,520

1,713

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
RLX Technology Inc.

69,719

(10,195)

381,869

52,317


733,494

693,468

95,007










Net income per ordinary share/ADS









Basic

0.166

0.135

0.100

0.014


0.407

0.448

0.061

Diluted

0.161

0.129

0.094

0.013


0.399

0.428

0.059










Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs









Basic

1,285,752,182

1,225,417,517

1,225,140,420

1,225,140,420


1,311,401,901

1,232,148,531

1,232,148,531

Diluted

1,324,466,240

1,287,927,444

1,291,925,422

1,291,925,422


1,340,445,653

1,288,911,783

1,288,911,783

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2024

2024

2024


2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

215,968

169,391

127,383

17,452


540,988

564,344

77,315

Add: share-based compensation expenses









Selling expenses

12,128

5,768

13,020

1,784


16,700

32,563

4,461

General and administrative expenses

194,153

85,295

103,894

14,233


334,344

348,629

47,762

Research and development expenses

10,335

1,446

7,210

988


11,824

(11,537)

(1,581)

Non-GAAP net income

432,584

261,900

251,507

34,457


903,856

933,999

127,957










Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

213,477

165,654

121,961

16,709


534,328

551,837

75,602

Add: share-based compensation expenses

216,616

92,509

124,124

17,005


362,868

369,655

50,642

Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX
Technology Inc.

430,093

258,163

246,085

33,714


897,196

921,492

126,244










Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS









- Basic

0.335

0.211

0.201

0.028


0.684

0.748

0.102

- Diluted

0.325

0.200

0.190

0.026


0.669

0.715

0.098

Weighted average number of ordinary
shares/ADSs









- Basic

1,285,752,182

1,225,417,517

1,225,140,420

1,225,140,420


1,311,401,901

1,232,148,531

1,232,148,531

- Diluted

1,324,466,240

1,287,927,444

1,291,925,422

1,291,925,422


1,340,445,653

1,288,911,783

1,288,911,783

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(All amounts in thousands)













For the three months ended


For the year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2024

2024

2024


2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$


Net cash generated from operating activities

305,197

156,554

497,011

68,090


198,703

854,349

117,045


Net cash generated from investing activities

310,274

139,120

1,901,084

260,447


2,091,145

3,018,001

413,464


Net cash used in financing activities

(791,905)

(74,780)

(130,366)

(17,860)


(1,193,216)

(678,031)

(92,890)


Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(18,544)

(45,818)

62,865

8,613


34,340

29,982

4,108


Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(194,978)

175,076

2,330,594

319,290


1,130,972

3,224,301

441,727


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
beginning of the period

2,615,036

3,138,689

3,313,765

453,984


1,289,086

2,420,058

331,547


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
end of the period

2,420,058

3,313,765

5,644,359

773,274


2,420,058

5,644,359

773,274












SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.