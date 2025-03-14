RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB813.5 million (US$111.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB520.5 million in the same period of 2023.
- Gross margin was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.7% in the same period of 2023.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB127.4 million (US$17.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB216.0 million in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB251.5 million (US$34.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB432.6 million in the same period of 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB2,748.6 million (US$376.6 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB 1,586.4 million in the prior year.
- Gross margin was 26.4% in fiscal year 2024, compared with 24.4% in the prior year.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB564.3 million (US$77.3 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB541.0 million in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income was RMB934.0 million (US$128.0 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB903.9 million in the prior year.
"2024 was a remarkable year for RLX, highlighted by tremendous progress in our global operations," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We've holistically upgraded our organizational framework and refined our business models to address international markets' diverse and dynamic needs, driving significant growth and solidifying our market leadership in multiple regions. The innovative open-system and disposable e-vapor products we introduced in 2024 set new trends across the international markets, reaffirming our dedication to advancing harm-reduction solutions. Moving into 2025, we will prioritize innovation, compliance, and diversity in our product portfolio while navigating the industry dynamics to capture new opportunities and drive long-term success."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our focus on global expansion throughout 2024 fueled an impressive year-over-year increase in full-year revenue to RMB 2.7 billion, up 73.3%. Notably, in the fourth quarter alone, we achieved a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB112.6 million, marking a sequential rise for the fourth consecutive quarter and culminating in a significant return to profitability for the full year 2024. Furthermore, we continued to return value to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and cash dividends. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue sustainable, profitable growth and enhanced shareholder returns through ongoing innovation and strong strategic execution."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB813.5 million (US$111.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB520.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.
Gross profit was RMB219.9 million (US$30.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB123.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Gross margin was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.7% in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.
Operating expenses were RMB231.5 million (US$31.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB263.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses, offset by the increase in salaries and welfare expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price.
Selling expenses were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB38.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries, welfare benefits and branding expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB153.7 million (US$21.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses as well as in legal and other consulting fees, slightly offset by an increase in salaries and welfare expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB32.4 million (US$4.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB21.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with loss from operations of RMB140.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Income tax expense was RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB15.1 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB127.4 million (US$17.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB216.0 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB251.5 million (US$34.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB432.6 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.100 (US$0.014) and RMB0.094 (US$0.013), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.166 and RMB0.161, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.201 (US$0.028) and RMB0.190 (US$0.026), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.335 and RMB0.325, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,870.8 million (US$2,174.3 million), compared with RMB15,361.7 million as of September 30, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB497.0 million (US$68.1 million).
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB2,748.6 million (US$376.6 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB1,586.4 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.
Gross profit was RMB726.5 million (US$99.5 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB387.7 million in the prior year.
Gross margin increased to 26.4% in fiscal year 2024 from 24.4% in the prior year, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.
Operating expenses were RMB833.7 million (US$114.2 million) in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 5.7% from RMB884.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.
Selling expenses increased by 7.4% to RMB229.5 million (US$31.4 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB 213.7 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the increase in branding expenses and share-based compensation expenses, offset by a decrease in salaries and welfare expenses.
General and administrative expenses increased by 3.6% to RMB515.9 million (US$70.7 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB498.0 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to the increase in share-based compensation expenses and software and technical service expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in legal and consulting expenses as well as in depreciation and amortization expenses.
Research and development expenses decreased by 48.9% to RMB88.3 million (US$12.1 million) in fiscal year 2024 from RMB172.7 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses and salaries and welfare benefits.
Loss from operations was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB 496.7 million in the prior year.
Income tax expense was RMB94.5 million (US$12.9 million) in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 86.1% from RMB50.8 million in the prior year.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB564.3 million (US$77.3 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB541.0 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB934.0 million (US$128.0 million) in fiscal year 2024, compared with RMB903.9 million in the prior year.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.448 (US$0.061) and RMB0.428 (US$0.059), respectively, in fiscal year 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.407 and RMB0.399, respectively, in the prior year.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.748 (US$0.102) and RMB0.715 (US$0.098), respectively, in fiscal year 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.684 and RMB0.669, respectively, in the prior year.
Share Repurchase Program and Dividend Payment
The Company repurchased approximately US$109.2 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs during fiscal year 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cumulatively repurchased US$304.7 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs.
By repurchasing shares throughout 2024 and declaring cash dividends in November 2024, the Company returned approximately US$122.9 million to its shareholders during fiscal year 2024.
[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,390,298
5,593,492
766,305
Restricted cash
29,760
50,867
6,969
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,631,256
2,179,886
298,643
Receivables from online payment platforms
6,893
4,722
647
Short-term investments, net
3,093,133
719,755
98,606
Accounts and notes receivable, net
60,482
78,484
10,752
Inventories
144,850
142,552
19,530
Amounts due from related parties
118,736
346,132
47,420
Prepayments and other current assets, net
508,435
185,091
25,357
Total current assets
8,983,843
9,300,981
1,274,229
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
77,358
50,787
6,958
Intangible assets, net
69,778
52,796
7,233
Long-term investments, net
8,000
8,000
1,096
Deferred tax assets, net
58,263
38,067
5,215
Right-of-use assets, net
52,562
24,110
3,303
Long-term bank deposits, net
1,757,804
727,448
99,660
Long-term investment securities, net
5,236,109
6,599,365
904,109
Goodwill
66,506
59,581
8,163
Other non-current assets, net
4,874
9,914
1,358
Total non-current assets
7,331,254
7,570,068
1,037,095
Total assets
16,315,097
16,871,049
2,311,324
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
266,426
458,538
62,819
Contract liabilities
49,586
10,610
1,454
Salary and welfare benefits payable
39,256
73,740
10,102
Taxes payable
77,164
126,154
17,283
Short-term loan
-
40,000
5,480
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
103,996
108,816
14,908
Amounts due to related parties
101,927
27,401
3,754
Dividend payable
881
1,144
157
Lease liabilities - current portion
29,435
11,447
1,568
Total current liabilities
668,671
857,850
117,525
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
23,591
16,196
2,219
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
24,419
7,050
966
Total non-current liabilities
48,010
23,246
3,185
Total liabilities
716,681
881,096
120,710
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,609,393
15,988,216
2,190,376
Noncontrolling interests
(10,977)
1,737
238
Total shareholders' equity
15,598,416
15,989,953
2,190,614
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,315,097
16,871,049
2,311,324
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
520,468
756,288
813,489
111,448
1,586,397
2,748,576
376,553
Cost of revenues
(327,325)
(473,379)
(516,305)
(70,733)
(856,329)
(1,718,006)
(235,366)
Excise tax on products
(69,730)
(76,933)
(77,278)
(10,587)
(342,354)
(304,053)
(41,655)
Gross profit
123,413
205,976
219,906
30,128
387,714
726,517
99,532
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(37,985)
(68,975)
(45,369)
(6,216)
(213,723)
(229,466)
(31,437)
General and administrative expenses
(204,030)
(123,226)
(153,710)
(21,058)
(498,015)
(515,887)
(70,676)
Research and development expenses
(21,904)
(24,435)
(32,374)
(4,435)
(172,686)
(88,309)
(12,098)
Total operating expenses
(263,919)
(216,636)
(231,453)
(31,709)
(884,424)
(833,662)
(114,211)
Loss from operations
(140,506)
(10,660)
(11,547)
(1,581)
(496,710)
(107,145)
(14,679)
Other income:
Interest income, net
157,928
156,659
146,664
20,093
627,879
616,388
84,445
Investment income
182,699
13,070
11,072
1,517
245,700
49,636
6,800
Others, net
30,925
40,745
7,497
1,027
214,874
99,924
13,690
Income before income tax
231,046
199,814
153,686
21,056
591,743
658,803
90,256
Income tax expense
(15,078)
(30,423)
(26,303)
(3,604)
(50,755)
(94,459)
(12,941)
Net Income
215,968
169,391
127,383
17,452
540,988
564,344
77,315
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
2,491
3,737
5,422
743
6,660
12,507
1,713
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
213,477
165,654
121,961
16,709
534,328
551,837
75,602
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(132,470)
(181,148)
268,079
36,727
198,534
143,811
19,702
Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment
(11,288)
5,292
(8,151)
(1,117)
632
(2,167)
(297)
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(143,758)
(175,856)
259,928
35,610
199,166
141,644
19,405
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
72,210
(6,465)
387,311
53,062
740,154
705,988
96,720
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
2,491
3,730
5,442
745
6,660
12,520
1,713
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
69,719
(10,195)
381,869
52,317
733,494
693,468
95,007
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
0.166
0.135
0.100
0.014
0.407
0.448
0.061
Diluted
0.161
0.129
0.094
0.013
0.399
0.428
0.059
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
Basic
1,285,752,182
1,225,417,517
1,225,140,420
1,225,140,420
1,311,401,901
1,232,148,531
1,232,148,531
Diluted
1,324,466,240
1,287,927,444
1,291,925,422
1,291,925,422
1,340,445,653
1,288,911,783
1,288,911,783
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
215,968
169,391
127,383
17,452
540,988
564,344
77,315
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
12,128
5,768
13,020
1,784
16,700
32,563
4,461
General and administrative expenses
194,153
85,295
103,894
14,233
334,344
348,629
47,762
Research and development expenses
10,335
1,446
7,210
988
11,824
(11,537)
(1,581)
Non-GAAP net income
432,584
261,900
251,507
34,457
903,856
933,999
127,957
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
213,477
165,654
121,961
16,709
534,328
551,837
75,602
Add: share-based compensation expenses
216,616
92,509
124,124
17,005
362,868
369,655
50,642
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX
430,093
258,163
246,085
33,714
897,196
921,492
126,244
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.335
0.211
0.201
0.028
0.684
0.748
0.102
- Diluted
0.325
0.200
0.190
0.026
0.669
0.715
0.098
Weighted average number of ordinary
- Basic
1,285,752,182
1,225,417,517
1,225,140,420
1,225,140,420
1,311,401,901
1,232,148,531
1,232,148,531
- Diluted
1,324,466,240
1,287,927,444
1,291,925,422
1,291,925,422
1,340,445,653
1,288,911,783
1,288,911,783
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from operating activities
305,197
156,554
497,011
68,090
198,703
854,349
117,045
Net cash generated from investing activities
310,274
139,120
1,901,084
260,447
2,091,145
3,018,001
413,464
Net cash used in financing activities
(791,905)
(74,780)
(130,366)
(17,860)
(1,193,216)
(678,031)
(92,890)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(18,544)
(45,818)
62,865
8,613
34,340
29,982
4,108
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(194,978)
175,076
2,330,594
319,290
1,130,972
3,224,301
441,727
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
2,615,036
3,138,689
3,313,765
453,984
1,289,086
2,420,058
331,547
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
2,420,058
3,313,765
5,644,359
773,274
2,420,058
5,644,359
773,274
