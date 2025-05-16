BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB222.040 million, or RMB0.170 per share. This compares with RMB131.908 million, or RMB0.101 per share, last year.Excluding items, RLX Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB250.366 million or RMB0.191 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 46.5% to RMB808.300 million from RMB551.623 million last year.RLX Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB222.040 Mln. vs. RMB131.908 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.170 vs. RMB0.101 last year. -Revenue: RMB808.300 Mln vs. RMB551.623 Mln last year.Chao Lu, CFO of RLX Technology, said: 'Our effective strategy and ongoing international expansion continued to support sustainable, profitable growth in the first quarter, driving a 46.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB808.3 million. Notably, our non-GAAP income from operations also surged to RMB105.8 million thanks to our impactful cost optimization initiatives and operating leverage. While we expect regulatory and market challenges to persist, we remain confident in our ability to consistently propel high-quality business development and enhance shareholder value through strong strategic execution.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX