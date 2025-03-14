Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

NANJING, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2024

Revenues from package tours in 2024 increased by 22.2% year-over-year to RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million [1] ).

). Gross profit in 2024 increased by 21.9% year-over-year to RMB358.0 million (US$ 49.1million).

Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP [2] income from operations was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB50.0 million in 2023.

income from operations was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB50.0 million in 2023. Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of RMB50.8 million in 2023.

"2024 was a year of significant achievements for Tuniu." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "On the product side, we strengthened our supply chain and introduced more new products and product lines. In terms of sales, we embraced new media channels and adopted an open approach, collaborating with both online and offline partners to explore new scenarios and opportunities. On the financial side, we achieved our first full-year GAAP profit since our listing on Nasdaq, while non-GAAP net income reached a record high. In 2025, we will continue to focus on innovation and high-quality development."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB102.7 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB75.4 million (US$10.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were RMB75.4 million (US$10.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB27.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.9 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.1% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.3% in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB69.8 million (US$9.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.5% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB82.5 million (US$11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 58.3 % from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.3 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 13.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 10.4% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were RMB13.3 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 13.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 10.4% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB42.7 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 33.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were RMB42.7 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 33.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB26.8 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing from 42.1% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

Loss from operations was RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB123.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB25.1 million (US$3.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB132.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB24.2 million (US$3.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB132.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposits of RMB1.3 billion (US$173.6 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB513.6 million (US$70.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4% from 2023.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2% from 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2% from 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB106.2 million (US$14.5 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated from financial services.

Cost of revenues was RMB155.6 million (US$21.3 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 30.3% in 2024 compared to 33.4% in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB358.0 million (US$49.1million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9% from 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB294.8 million (US$40.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.5% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in 2023.

Research and product development expenses were RMB52.7 million (US$7.2 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.3% in 2024, decreasing from 12.9% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.

were RMB52.7 million (US$7.2 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.3% in 2024, decreasing from 12.9% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB180.3 million (US$24.7 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 35.1% in 2024, increasing from 26.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.

were RMB180.3 million (US$24.7 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 35.1% in 2024, increasing from 26.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB87.7 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.6%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.1% in 2024, decreasing from 25.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.

Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024.

Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB77.2 million (US$10.6 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB99.3 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million) in 2024.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB116.6 million to RMB122.0 million of net revenues, which represents an 8% to 13% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADS") representing ordinary shares. As of February 28, 2025 the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 7.9 million ADSs for approximately US$7.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved and declared a cash dividend of US$0.012 per ordinary share, or US$0.036 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, payable in U.S. dollars. The total amount of cash to be distributed for the cash dividend is expected to be approximately US$4.2 million. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 17, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around April 24, 2025 for holders of ADSs. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on March 14, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing /Hong Kong Time, on March 14, 2025) to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income from operations, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2993 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 378,989

465,004

63,705 Restricted cash 65,902

26,061

3,570 Short-term investments 777,890

432,823

59,297 Accounts receivable, net 41,633

43,313

5,934 Amounts due from related parties 9,515

752

103 Prepayments and other current assets 234,189

235,443

32,256 Total current assets 1,508,118

1,203,396

164,865











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 209,819

534,041

73,163 Property and equipment, net 57,479

32,849

4,500 Intangible assets, net 26,091

22,210

3,043 Land use right, net 90,529

88,467

12,120 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,484

9,266

1,269 Other non-current assets 55,960

19,208

2,631 Total non-current assets 452,362

706,041

96,726 Total assets 1,960,480

1,909,437

261,591











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,277

36

5 Accounts and notes payable 317,104

290,112

39,745 Amounts due to related parties 6,405

3,121

428 Salary and welfare payable 21,401

23,148

3,171 Taxes payable 4,305

5,060

693 Advances from customers 270,197

247,151

33,860 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,709

2,994

410 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329,481

322,034

44,117 Total current liabilities 958,879

893,656

122,429











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,348

1,680

230 Deferred tax liabilities 6,027

5,151

706 Long-term borrowings 10,395

-

- Total non-current liabilities 21,770

6,831

936 Total liabilities 980,649

900,487

123,365











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

-

-











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

34 Less: Treasury stock (285,983)

(329,668)

(45,164) Additional paid-in capital 9,138,720

9,146,928

1,253,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income 305,416

313,460

42,944 Accumulated deficit (8,127,552)

(8,050,378)

(1,102,897) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,850

1,080,591

148,041 Noncontrolling interests (78,219)

(71,641)

(9,815) Total equity 952,631

1,008,950

138,226 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,960,480

1,909,437

261,591

























Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 73,382

159,289

75,440

10,335 Others 26,564

26,706

27,292

3,739 Net revenues 99,946

185,995

102,732

14,074 Cost of revenues (25,309)

(64,212)

(32,935)

(4,512) Gross profit 74,637

121,783

69,797

9,562















Operating expenses













Research and product development (10,426)

(13,640)

(13,325)

(1,826) Sales and marketing (33,230)

(60,578)

(42,697)

(5,849) General and administrative (42,072)

(18,600)

(26,841)

(3,677) Impairment of goodwill (114,661)

-

-

- Other operating income 2,401

202

369

51 Total operating expenses (197,988)

(92,616)

(82,494)

(11,301) (Loss)/income from operations (123,351)

29,167

(12,697)

(1,739) Other (expenses)/income













Interest and investment (loss)/income, net (15,151)

7,213

(5,609)

(768) Interest expense (1,056)

(865)

(612)

(84) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 3,172

1,115

(6,102)

(836) Other income, net 2,499

6,931

49

7 (Loss)/income before income tax expense (133,887)

43,561

(24,971)

(3,420) Income tax benefit/(expense) 103

(159)

(283)

(39) Equity in income of affiliates 866

464

188

26 Net (loss)/income (132,918)

43,866

(25,066)

(3,433) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (583)

(582)

(859)

(118) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (132,335)

44,448

(24,207)

(3,315)















Net (loss)/income (132,918)

43,866

(25,066)

(3,433) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (5,848)

(6,859)

8,568

1,174 Comprehensive (loss)/income (138,766)

37,007

(16,498)

(2,259)















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.36)

0.12

(0.07)

(0.01) Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (1.08)

0.36

(0.21)

(0.03)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic (loss)/income per share 371,526,300

357,427,106

354,106,851

354,106,851 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted (loss)/income per share 371,526,300

359,607,726

354,106,851

354,106,851















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 66

65

66

9 Research and product development 66

65

66

9 Sales and marketing 32

32

32

4 General and administrative 4,912

1,246

1,253

172 Total 5,076

1,408

1,417

194















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















































Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues









Packaged tours 333,357

407,462

55,822 Others 107,913

106,160

14,544 Net revenues 441,270

513,622

70,366 Cost of revenues (147,581)

(155,590)

(21,316) Gross profit 293,689

358,032

49,050











Operating expenses









Research and product development (56,974)

(52,682)

(7,217) Sales and marketing (117,706)

(180,321)

(24,704) General and administrative (113,221)

(87,657)

(12,009) Impairment of goodwill (114,661)

-

- Other operating income 7,009

25,888

3,547 Total operating expenses (395,553)

(294,772)

(40,383) (Loss)/income from operations (101,864)

63,260

8,667 Other income/(expenses)









Interest and investment income 5,689

19,866

2,722 Interest expense (3,525)

(3,320)

(455) Foreign exchange losses, net (6,483)

(6,837)

(937) Other income, net 7,107

10,081

1,381 (Loss)/income before income tax expense (99,076)

83,050

11,378 Income tax expense (1,441)

(837)

(115) Equity in(loss) /income of affiliates (580)

1,486

204 Net (loss)/income (101,097)

83,699

11,467 Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,806)

6,525

894 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (99,291)

77,174

10,573











Net (loss)/income (101,097)

83,699

11,467 Other comprehensive income:









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 6,435

8,044

1,102 Comprehensive (loss)/income (94,662)

91,743

12,569











Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.27)

0.21

0.03 Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.81)

0.63

0.09











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic (loss)/income per share 371,453,164

361,482,355

361,482,355 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted (loss)/income per share 371,453,164

363,718,947

363,718,947











Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:









Cost of revenues 217

261

36 Research and product development 217

261

36 Sales and marketing 87

126

17 General and administrative 15,409

8,758

1,200 Total 15,930

9,406

1,289











*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.























Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

























Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result























(Loss)/income from operations (12,697)

1,417

764

-

15,641

5,125





















- Net loss (25,066)

1,417

764

-

15,641

(7,244)





















- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (24,207)

1,417

764

-

15,641

(6,385)

















































Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result























Income from operations 29,167

1,408

764

-

-

31,339























Net income 43,866

1,408

764

-

-

46,038























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 44,448

1,408

764

-

-

46,620

















































Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result























(Loss)/income from operations (123,351)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

15,200























Net (loss)/income (132,918)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

5,633























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (132,335)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

6,216

























Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





























Year Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























Income from operations 63,260

9,406

3,184

(24,618)

-

15,641

66,873



























Net income 83,699

9,406

3,184

(24,618)

-

15,641

87,312



























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 77,174

9,406

3,184

(24,618)

-

15,641

80,787





























Year Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























(Loss)/income from operations (101,864)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

50,025



























Net (loss)/income (101,097)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

50,792



























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (99,291)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

52,598

























































