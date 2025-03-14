Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

NANJING, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2024
- Revenues from package tours in 2024 increased by 22.2% year-over-year to RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million [1]).
- Gross profit in 2024 increased by 21.9% year-over-year to RMB358.0 million (US$ 49.1million).
- Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB50.0 million in 2023.
- Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of RMB50.8 million in 2023.
"2024 was a year of significant achievements for Tuniu." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "On the product side, we strengthened our supply chain and introduced more new products and product lines. In terms of sales, we embraced new media channels and adopted an open approach, collaborating with both online and offline partners to explore new scenarios and opportunities. On the financial side, we achieved our first full-year GAAP profit since our listing on Nasdaq, while non-GAAP net income reached a record high. In 2025, we will continue to focus on innovation and high-quality development."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Net revenues were RMB102.7 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB75.4 million (US$10.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB27.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.
Cost of revenues was RMB32.9 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.1% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.3% in the corresponding period in 2023.
Gross profit was RMB69.8 million (US$9.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.5% from the corresponding period in 2023.
Operating expenses were RMB82.5 million (US$11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 58.3 % from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB13.3 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 13.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 10.4% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB42.7 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 33.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB26.8 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing from 42.1% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.
Loss from operations was RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB123.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss was RMB25.1 million (US$3.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB132.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB24.2 million (US$3.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB132.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposits of RMB1.3 billion (US$173.6 million).
Fiscal Year 2024 Results
Net revenues were RMB513.6 million (US$70.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4% from 2023.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2% from 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB106.2 million (US$14.5 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated from financial services.
Cost of revenues was RMB155.6 million (US$21.3 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 30.3% in 2024 compared to 33.4% in 2023.
Gross profit was RMB358.0 million (US$49.1million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9% from 2023.
Operating expenses were RMB294.8 million (US$40.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.5% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in 2023.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB52.7 million (US$7.2 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.3% in 2024, decreasing from 12.9% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB180.3 million (US$24.7 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 35.1% in 2024, increasing from 26.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB87.7 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.6%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.1% in 2024, decreasing from 25.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.
Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024.
Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB77.2 million (US$10.6 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB99.3 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million) in 2024.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB116.6 million to RMB122.0 million of net revenues, which represents an 8% to 13% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Share Repurchase Update
In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADS") representing ordinary shares. As of February 28, 2025 the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 7.9 million ADSs for approximately US$7.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.
Declaration of Cash Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors has approved and declared a cash dividend of US$0.012 per ordinary share, or US$0.036 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, payable in U.S. dollars. The total amount of cash to be distributed for the cash dividend is expected to be approximately US$4.2 million. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 17, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around April 24, 2025 for holders of ADSs. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
378,989
465,004
63,705
Restricted cash
65,902
26,061
3,570
Short-term investments
777,890
432,823
59,297
Accounts receivable, net
41,633
43,313
5,934
Amounts due from related parties
9,515
752
103
Prepayments and other current assets
234,189
235,443
32,256
Total current assets
1,508,118
1,203,396
164,865
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
209,819
534,041
73,163
Property and equipment, net
57,479
32,849
4,500
Intangible assets, net
26,091
22,210
3,043
Land use right, net
90,529
88,467
12,120
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
12,484
9,266
1,269
Other non-current assets
55,960
19,208
2,631
Total non-current assets
452,362
706,041
96,726
Total assets
1,960,480
1,909,437
261,591
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
7,277
36
5
Accounts and notes payable
317,104
290,112
39,745
Amounts due to related parties
6,405
3,121
428
Salary and welfare payable
21,401
23,148
3,171
Taxes payable
4,305
5,060
693
Advances from customers
270,197
247,151
33,860
Operating lease liabilities, current
2,709
2,994
410
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
329,481
322,034
44,117
Total current liabilities
958,879
893,656
122,429
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,348
1,680
230
Deferred tax liabilities
6,027
5,151
706
Long-term borrowings
10,395
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
21,770
6,831
936
Total liabilities
980,649
900,487
123,365
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
27,200
-
-
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
34
Less: Treasury stock
(285,983)
(329,668)
(45,164)
Additional paid-in capital
9,138,720
9,146,928
1,253,124
Accumulated other comprehensive income
305,416
313,460
42,944
Accumulated deficit
(8,127,552)
(8,050,378)
(1,102,897)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,030,850
1,080,591
148,041
Noncontrolling interests
(78,219)
(71,641)
(9,815)
Total equity
952,631
1,008,950
138,226
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
1,960,480
1,909,437
261,591
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
73,382
159,289
75,440
10,335
Others
26,564
26,706
27,292
3,739
Net revenues
99,946
185,995
102,732
14,074
Cost of revenues
(25,309)
(64,212)
(32,935)
(4,512)
Gross profit
74,637
121,783
69,797
9,562
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(10,426)
(13,640)
(13,325)
(1,826)
Sales and marketing
(33,230)
(60,578)
(42,697)
(5,849)
General and administrative
(42,072)
(18,600)
(26,841)
(3,677)
Impairment of goodwill
(114,661)
-
-
-
Other operating income
2,401
202
369
51
Total operating expenses
(197,988)
(92,616)
(82,494)
(11,301)
(Loss)/income from operations
(123,351)
29,167
(12,697)
(1,739)
Other (expenses)/income
Interest and investment (loss)/income, net
(15,151)
7,213
(5,609)
(768)
Interest expense
(1,056)
(865)
(612)
(84)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
3,172
1,115
(6,102)
(836)
Other income, net
2,499
6,931
49
7
(Loss)/income before income tax expense
(133,887)
43,561
(24,971)
(3,420)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
103
(159)
(283)
(39)
Equity in income of affiliates
866
464
188
26
Net (loss)/income
(132,918)
43,866
(25,066)
(3,433)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(583)
(582)
(859)
(118)
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
(132,335)
44,448
(24,207)
(3,315)
Net (loss)/income
(132,918)
43,866
(25,066)
(3,433)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(5,848)
(6,859)
8,568
1,174
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(138,766)
37,007
(16,498)
(2,259)
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.36)
0.12
(0.07)
(0.01)
Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*
(1.08)
0.36
(0.21)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,526,300
357,427,106
354,106,851
354,106,851
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,526,300
359,607,726
354,106,851
354,106,851
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
66
65
66
9
Research and product development
66
65
66
9
Sales and marketing
32
32
32
4
General and administrative
4,912
1,246
1,253
172
Total
5,076
1,408
1,417
194
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
333,357
407,462
55,822
Others
107,913
106,160
14,544
Net revenues
441,270
513,622
70,366
Cost of revenues
(147,581)
(155,590)
(21,316)
Gross profit
293,689
358,032
49,050
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(56,974)
(52,682)
(7,217)
Sales and marketing
(117,706)
(180,321)
(24,704)
General and administrative
(113,221)
(87,657)
(12,009)
Impairment of goodwill
(114,661)
-
-
Other operating income
7,009
25,888
3,547
Total operating expenses
(395,553)
(294,772)
(40,383)
(Loss)/income from operations
(101,864)
63,260
8,667
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
5,689
19,866
2,722
Interest expense
(3,525)
(3,320)
(455)
Foreign exchange losses, net
(6,483)
(6,837)
(937)
Other income, net
7,107
10,081
1,381
(Loss)/income before income tax expense
(99,076)
83,050
11,378
Income tax expense
(1,441)
(837)
(115)
Equity in(loss) /income of affiliates
(580)
1,486
204
Net (loss)/income
(101,097)
83,699
11,467
Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,806)
6,525
894
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
(99,291)
77,174
10,573
Net (loss)/income
(101,097)
83,699
11,467
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
6,435
8,044
1,102
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(94,662)
91,743
12,569
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.27)
0.21
0.03
Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.81)
0.63
0.09
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,453,164
361,482,355
361,482,355
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,453,164
363,718,947
363,718,947
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
217
261
36
Research and product development
217
261
36
Sales and marketing
87
126
17
General and administrative
15,409
8,758
1,200
Total
15,930
9,406
1,289
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of goodwill
of property and equipment, net
Result
(Loss)/income from operations
(12,697)
1,417
764
-
15,641
5,125
-
Net loss
(25,066)
1,417
764
-
15,641
(7,244)
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(24,207)
1,417
764
-
15,641
(6,385)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of goodwill
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
29,167
1,408
764
-
-
31,339
Net income
43,866
1,408
764
-
-
46,038
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
44,448
1,408
764
-
-
46,620
Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of goodwill
of property and equipment, net
Result
(Loss)/income from operations
(123,351)
5,076
828
114,661
17,986
15,200
Net (loss)/income
(132,918)
5,076
828
114,661
17,986
5,633
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders
(132,335)
5,076
828
114,661
17,986
6,216
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Net gain on
Impairment
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
disposals of subsidiaries
of goodwill
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
63,260
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
-
15,641
66,873
Net income
83,699
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
-
15,641
87,312
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
77,174
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
-
15,641
80,787
Year Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Net gain on
Impairment
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
disposals of subsidiaries
of goodwill
of property and equipment, net
Result
(Loss)/income from operations
(101,864)
15,930
3,312
-
114,661
17,986
50,025
Net (loss)/income
(101,097)
15,930
3,312
-
114,661
17,986
50,792
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders
(99,291)
15,930
3,312
-
114,661
17,986
52,598
