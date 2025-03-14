Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1128G | ISIN: US89977P1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TUA
Frankfurt
14.03.25
08:04 Uhr
0,995 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TUNIU CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUNIU CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,02015:18
0,9851,03015:17
PR Newswire
14.03.2025 12:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

NANJING, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2024

  • Revenues from package tours in 2024 increased by 22.2% year-over-year to RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million [1]).
  • Gross profit in 2024 increased by 21.9% year-over-year to RMB358.0 million (US$ 49.1million).
  • Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB50.0 million in 2023.
  • Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of RMB50.8 million in 2023.

"2024 was a year of significant achievements for Tuniu." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "On the product side, we strengthened our supply chain and introduced more new products and product lines. In terms of sales, we embraced new media channels and adopted an open approach, collaborating with both online and offline partners to explore new scenarios and opportunities. On the financial side, we achieved our first full-year GAAP profit since our listing on Nasdaq, while non-GAAP net income reached a record high. In 2025, we will continue to focus on innovation and high-quality development."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB102.7 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB75.4 million (US$10.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB27.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.9 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.1% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.3% in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB69.8 million (US$9.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.5% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB82.5 million (US$11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 58.3 % from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB13.3 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 13.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 10.4% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB42.7 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing from 33.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB26.8 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing from 42.1% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

Loss from operations was RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB123.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB25.1 million (US$3.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB132.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB24.2 million (US$3.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB132.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposits of RMB1.3 billion (US$173.6 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB513.6 million (US$70.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4% from 2023.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB407.5 million (US$55.8 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2% from 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB106.2 million (US$14.5 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated from financial services.

Cost of revenues was RMB155.6 million (US$21.3 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 30.3% in 2024 compared to 33.4% in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB358.0 million (US$49.1million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9% from 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB294.8 million (US$40.4 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.5% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million recorded in 2023.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB52.7 million (US$7.2 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.3% in 2024, decreasing from 12.9% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB180.3 million (US$24.7 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 35.1% in 2024, increasing from 26.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB87.7 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.6%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.1% in 2024, decreasing from 25.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2023.

Income from operations was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million) in 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB101.9 million in 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB66.9 million (US$9.2 million) in 2024.

Net income was RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB101.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB87.3 million (US$12.0 million) in 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB77.2 million (US$10.6 million) in 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB99.3 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million) in 2024.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB116.6 million to RMB122.0 million of net revenues, which represents an 8% to 13% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADS") representing ordinary shares. As of February 28, 2025 the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 7.9 million ADSs for approximately US$7.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved and declared a cash dividend of US$0.012 per ordinary share, or US$0.036 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, payable in U.S. dollars. The total amount of cash to be distributed for the cash dividend is expected to be approximately US$4.2 million. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 17, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around April 24, 2025 for holders of ADSs. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on March 14, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing /Hong Kong Time, on March 14, 2025) to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:



United States

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 4Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through March 21, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 2263052

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income from operations, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2993 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


RMB


RMB


US$







ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

378,989


465,004


63,705

Restricted cash

65,902


26,061


3,570

Short-term investments

777,890


432,823


59,297

Accounts receivable, net

41,633


43,313


5,934

Amounts due from related parties

9,515


752


103

Prepayments and other current assets

234,189


235,443


32,256

Total current assets

1,508,118


1,203,396


164,865







Non-current assets






Long-term investments

209,819


534,041


73,163

Property and equipment, net

57,479


32,849


4,500

Intangible assets, net

26,091


22,210


3,043

Land use right, net

90,529


88,467


12,120

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

12,484


9,266


1,269

Other non-current assets

55,960


19,208


2,631

Total non-current assets

452,362


706,041


96,726

Total assets

1,960,480


1,909,437


261,591







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

7,277


36


5

Accounts and notes payable

317,104


290,112


39,745

Amounts due to related parties

6,405


3,121


428

Salary and welfare payable

21,401


23,148


3,171

Taxes payable

4,305


5,060


693

Advances from customers

270,197


247,151


33,860

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,709


2,994


410

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

329,481


322,034


44,117

Total current liabilities

958,879


893,656


122,429







Non-current liabilities






Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,348


1,680


230

Deferred tax liabilities

6,027


5,151


706

Long-term borrowings

10,395


-


-

Total non-current liabilities

21,770


6,831


936

Total liabilities

980,649


900,487


123,365







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

27,200


-


-







Equity






Ordinary shares

249


249


34

Less: Treasury stock

(285,983)


(329,668)


(45,164)

Additional paid-in capital

9,138,720


9,146,928


1,253,124

Accumulated other comprehensive income

305,416


313,460


42,944

Accumulated deficit

(8,127,552)


(8,050,378)


(1,102,897)

Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity

1,030,850


1,080,591


148,041

Noncontrolling interests

(78,219)


(71,641)


(9,815)

Total equity

952,631


1,008,950


138,226

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

1,960,480


1,909,437


261,591













Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$









Revenues








Packaged tours

73,382


159,289


75,440


10,335

Others

26,564


26,706


27,292


3,739

Net revenues

99,946


185,995


102,732


14,074

Cost of revenues

(25,309)


(64,212)


(32,935)


(4,512)

Gross profit

74,637


121,783


69,797


9,562









Operating expenses








Research and product development

(10,426)


(13,640)


(13,325)


(1,826)

Sales and marketing

(33,230)


(60,578)


(42,697)


(5,849)

General and administrative

(42,072)


(18,600)


(26,841)


(3,677)

Impairment of goodwill

(114,661)


-


-


-

Other operating income

2,401


202


369


51

Total operating expenses

(197,988)


(92,616)


(82,494)


(11,301)

(Loss)/income from operations

(123,351)


29,167


(12,697)


(1,739)

Other (expenses)/income








Interest and investment (loss)/income, net

(15,151)


7,213


(5,609)


(768)

Interest expense

(1,056)


(865)


(612)


(84)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net

3,172


1,115


(6,102)


(836)

Other income, net

2,499


6,931


49


7

(Loss)/income before income tax expense

(133,887)


43,561


(24,971)


(3,420)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

103


(159)


(283)


(39)

Equity in income of affiliates

866


464


188


26

Net (loss)/income

(132,918)


43,866


(25,066)


(3,433)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(583)


(582)


(859)


(118)

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

(132,335)


44,448


(24,207)


(3,315)









Net (loss)/income

(132,918)


43,866


(25,066)


(3,433)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:








Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(5,848)


(6,859)


8,568


1,174

Comprehensive (loss)/income

(138,766)


37,007


(16,498)


(2,259)









Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted

(0.36)


0.12


(0.07)


(0.01)

Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*

(1.08)


0.36


(0.21)


(0.03)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic (loss)/income per share

371,526,300


357,427,106


354,106,851


354,106,851

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
diluted (loss)/income per share

371,526,300


359,607,726


354,106,851


354,106,851









Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:








Cost of revenues

66


65


66


9

Research and product development

66


65


66


9

Sales and marketing

32


32


32


4

General and administrative

4,912


1,246


1,253


172

Total

5,076


1,408


1,417


194









*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
























Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


Year Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


RMB


RMB


US$







Revenues






Packaged tours

333,357


407,462


55,822

Others

107,913


106,160


14,544

Net revenues

441,270


513,622


70,366

Cost of revenues

(147,581)


(155,590)


(21,316)

Gross profit

293,689


358,032


49,050







Operating expenses






Research and product development

(56,974)


(52,682)


(7,217)

Sales and marketing

(117,706)


(180,321)


(24,704)

General and administrative

(113,221)


(87,657)


(12,009)

Impairment of goodwill

(114,661)


-


-

Other operating income

7,009


25,888


3,547

Total operating expenses

(395,553)


(294,772)


(40,383)

(Loss)/income from operations

(101,864)


63,260


8,667

Other income/(expenses)






Interest and investment income

5,689


19,866


2,722

Interest expense

(3,525)


(3,320)


(455)

Foreign exchange losses, net

(6,483)


(6,837)


(937)

Other income, net

7,107


10,081


1,381

(Loss)/income before income tax expense

(99,076)


83,050


11,378

Income tax expense

(1,441)


(837)


(115)

Equity in(loss) /income of affiliates

(580)


1,486


204

Net (loss)/income

(101,097)


83,699


11,467

Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,806)


6,525


894

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

(99,291)


77,174


10,573







Net (loss)/income

(101,097)


83,699


11,467

Other comprehensive income:






Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

6,435


8,044


1,102

Comprehensive (loss)/income

(94,662)


91,743


12,569







Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted

(0.27)


0.21


0.03

Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*

(0.81)


0.63


0.09







Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic (loss)/income per share

371,453,164


361,482,355


361,482,355

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
diluted (loss)/income per share

371,453,164


363,718,947


363,718,947







Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:






Cost of revenues

217


261


36

Research and product development

217


261


36

Sales and marketing

87


126


17

General and administrative

15,409


8,758


1,200

Total

15,930


9,406


1,289







*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.












Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)














Quarter Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of goodwill


of property and equipment, net


Result













(Loss)/income from operations

(12,697)


1,417


764


-


15,641


5,125












-

Net loss

(25,066)


1,417


764


-


15,641


(7,244)












-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(24,207)


1,417


764


-


15,641


(6,385)


























Quarter Ended September 30, 2024


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of goodwill


of property and equipment, net


Result













Income from operations

29,167


1,408


764


-


-


31,339













Net income

43,866


1,408


764


-


-


46,038













Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

44,448


1,408


764


-


-


46,620


























Quarter Ended December 31, 2023


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of goodwill


of property and equipment, net


Result













(Loss)/income from operations

(123,351)


5,076


828


114,661


17,986


15,200













Net (loss)/income

(132,918)


5,076


828


114,661


17,986


5,633













Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(132,335)


5,076


828


114,661


17,986


6,216













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
















Year Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Net gain on


Impairment


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


disposals of subsidiaries


of goodwill


of property and equipment, net


Result















Income from operations

63,260


9,406


3,184


(24,618)


-


15,641


66,873















Net income

83,699


9,406


3,184


(24,618)


-


15,641


87,312















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

77,174


9,406


3,184


(24,618)


-


15,641


80,787
















Year Ended December 31, 2023


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Net gain on


Impairment


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


disposals of subsidiaries


of goodwill


of property and equipment, net


Result















(Loss)/income from operations

(101,864)


15,930


3,312


-


114,661


17,986


50,025















Net (loss)/income

(101,097)


15,930


3,312


-


114,661


17,986


50,792















Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(99,291)


15,930


3,312


-


114,661


17,986


52,598





























SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.