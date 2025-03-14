WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global (LBTYA), Friday, has reportedly approached Vodafone regarding a potential acquisition of its stake in their Dutch joint venture, VodafoneZiggo.According to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the matter, Liberty Global has shown interest in a deal and engaged in on-and-off discussions with Vodafone in recent months. Any transaction could value Vodafone's stake at over €2 billion or $2.2 billion.VodafoneZiggo was established in 2016 as a 50:50 joint venture, providing fixed, mobile, and integrated communication services in the Netherlands. Liberty Global is currently Vodafone's third-largest shareholder, following the Emirates Investment Authority and BlackRock.While Vodafone has not indicated whether it is open to selling its stake, there is no certainty the talks will result in an agreement. If the deal proceeds, Liberty Global may consider merging VodafoneZiggo with its Belgian cable company, Telenet, to form a larger Benelux operator.LBTYA is currently trading at $11.52, up $0.07 or 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX