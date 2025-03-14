Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), a biopharmaceutical company ("PHAXIAM" or "the Company") developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announces the launch of a bidding process (appel d'offres) until April 11, 2025.

The court-appointed administrator (administrateur judiciaire) has published a notice in the newspaper Les Echos (to be published on March 14, 2025) with a view to seeking potential buyers as part of a disposal plan (plan de cession

Interested parties wishing to respond to the call for tenders are invited to express their interest before April 11, 2025 at 12:00 am (CET) to:

Maître Joanna Rousselet Administrateur judiciaire

joanna.Rousselet@fajr.eu

Update on the publication of the annual financial results and cash runway

On March 6, 2025, the Commercial Court of Lyon ordered the opening of receivership proceedings (redressement judiciaire) and will decide on the extension of the procedure on April 30, 2025. In this context, the Company will not be in a position to publish its financial results for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 before April 30, 2025.

In connection with this procedure, the Company believes it will be able to fund its operations until June 2025, after which date the Company will be liquidated.

Resumption of trading of Phaxiam Therapeutics shares

Phaxiam announces that the trading of its shares on Euronext Paris will resume on March 17, 2025, at market opening.

Press releases will be published regularly as the procedure moves forward.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

