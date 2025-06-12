Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "PHAXIAM," a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, today announces that the Lyon Commercial Court has ordered the judicial liquidation (liquidation judiciaire) of the Company on June 11, 2025.

As part of the judicial receivership proceedings (redressement judiciaire), two offers were submitted but were unable to result in the acquisition of PHAXIAM's assets.

The Lyon Commercial Court has appointed Maître Pierre Martin as liquidator.

Following this decision, PHAXIAM Therapeutics will request the delisting of its shares from Euronext, as previously announced. PHAXIAM reiterates that no reimbursement to shareholders can be made.

Despite the efforts undertaken by the Company and its management to extend its financing horizon and maintain its operations, extremely challenging market conditions-particularly for small-cap listed biotech companies-did not allow for the implementation of a viable refinancing solution, leading the Company to file for receivership in early March 2025.

Since 2017, PHAXIAM has provided more than 140 patients with phage-based treatments produced under pharmaceutical-grade standards, within a compassionate use framework. The Company sincerely hopes that these patients will continue to receive appropriate medical care and support despite the cessation of its activities.

PHAXIAM would like to express its deep gratitude to all its stakeholders including employees, partners, healthcare professionals, and shareholders for their dedication and support throughout its journey.

