Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
14 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.457p. The highest price paid per share was 683.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 670.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,532,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,557,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
205
682.400
16:08:27
632
682.600
16:08:12
234
682.600
16:07:22
201
682.600
16:07:22
60
682.600
16:07:22
60
682.600
16:07:22
565
682.600
16:06:22
108
682.400
16:06:15
874
682.400
16:06:15
183
682.600
16:04:16
779
682.200
16:04:00
578
682.200
16:03:00
627
682.400
16:01:49
583
683.000
16:00:44
600
683.000
15:59:44
24
683.000
15:59:44
540
683.000
15:58:44
347
683.000
15:57:30
282
683.000
15:57:30
251
683.000
15:56:13
364
683.000
15:56:13
645
682.800
15:55:10
592
682.800
15:54:02
58
682.800
15:52:15
114
682.800
15:52:15
58
682.800
15:52:15
63
682.800
15:52:15
545
682.800
15:52:11
628
682.800
15:50:11
450
682.600
15:48:31
219
682.600
15:48:31
489
682.600
15:47:22
59
682.600
15:47:22
67
682.600
15:47:22
577
682.400
15:45:12
244
682.600
15:44:09
204
682.600
15:44:09
88
682.600
15:44:09
285
682.600
15:42:50
328
682.600
15:42:50
319
682.800
15:42:48
364
682.800
15:42:48
557
682.000
15:40:38
568
682.000
15:40:12
362
682.000
15:38:15
244
682.000
15:38:15
57
682.200
15:37:22
59
682.200
15:37:22
58
682.200
15:37:22
720
682.200
15:37:22
626
681.000
15:34:37
628
681.200
15:34:37
429
680.600
15:31:50
279
680.600
15:31:50
620
680.800
15:31:50
549
680.600
15:29:33
627
680.800
15:28:18
628
680.800
15:28:18
633
680.400
15:25:26
614
680.600
15:24:38
534
680.600
15:24:38
346
680.800
15:23:01
638
680.800
15:22:49
550
680.400
15:20:08
821
681.000
15:18:38
61
681.200
15:18:38
600
681.200
15:18:38
241
680.800
15:17:02
595
680.800
15:16:41
599
680.400
15:15:30
169
680.400
15:15:30
62
680.400
15:15:30
60
680.400
15:15:30
57
680.400
15:15:30
56
680.800
15:12:24
58
680.800
15:12:24
600
680.800
15:12:24
543
681.000
15:12:24
301
681.000
15:12:24
308
680.800
15:09:29
285
680.800
15:09:29
300
680.800
15:09:29
578
680.600
15:07:33
183
680.600
15:07:33
43
680.600
15:06:20
67
681.000
15:05:57
66
681.000
15:05:57
450
681.000
15:05:57
31
681.000
15:05:57
73
681.000
15:05:57
62
681.000
15:05:57
58
681.000
15:05:57
67
681.000
15:05:57
55
681.000
15:05:57
57
681.000
15:04:41
65
681.000
15:04:41
65
681.000
15:04:41
62
681.000
15:04:36
61
681.000
15:04:36
60
681.000
15:04:36
573
681.000
15:04:36
469
681.200
15:01:36
160
681.200
15:01:36
602
681.400
15:00:24
402
681.200
15:00:00
103
681.200
15:00:00
96
681.200
15:00:00
501
681.200
15:00:00
712
680.800
14:56:59
57
681.000
14:56:59
67
681.000
14:56:59
577
681.000
14:56:43
38
681.000
14:56:43
776
681.400
14:54:07
60
681.600
14:54:04
60
681.600
14:54:04
59
681.600
14:54:03
60
681.600
14:54:03
571
681.600
14:52:09
32
682.000
14:51:26
762
682.000
14:51:26
1229
682.200
14:50:51
282
682.200
14:50:51
216
681.400
14:46:05
517
681.400
14:46:05
595
681.400
14:46:05
651
681.400
14:46:05
549
681.400
14:41:58
562
681.800
14:41:52
90
681.800
14:41:52
226
680.400
14:40:57
774
680.400
14:40:57
538
679.800
14:37:52
630
680.000
14:37:52
10
680.000
14:37:46
562
679.600
14:36:00
700
678.200
14:34:34
559
678.600
14:34:33
803
677.400
14:31:31
612
677.600
14:31:31
655
677.600
14:31:31
239
677.000
14:26:35
600
677.000
14:26:35
37
677.000
14:26:35
514
677.000
14:26:35
640
676.200
14:25:16
625
676.200
14:25:16
610
675.400
14:20:47
19
675.000
14:19:37
540
675.000
14:19:37
643
675.400
14:19:16
532
675.800
14:17:13
564
675.800
14:15:32
61
676.000
14:15:31
603
676.200
14:14:14
591
676.400
14:13:34
108
676.400
14:13:34
130
676.200
14:11:33
59
675.600
14:11:07
63
675.600
14:11:07
325
675.600
14:11:07
198
675.600
14:11:07
63
675.600
14:10:53
50
675.600
14:10:53
604
675.400
14:09:38
534
675.600
14:09:13
549
675.200
14:06:44
558
675.200
14:06:44
938
675.200
14:06:44
183
674.400
14:03:31
372
674.400
14:03:31
534
674.400
14:03:31
55
673.400
14:01:57
629
674.400
14:00:28
439
675.400
14:00:00
216
675.400
14:00:00
701
675.400
14:00:00
175
675.600
13:58:37
424
675.600
13:58:37
617
675.800
13:57:00
553
675.800
13:56:00
55
675.600
13:54:22
56
675.600
13:54:22
64
675.600
13:54:22
156
675.000
13:52:54
200
675.000
13:52:54
200
675.000
13:52:54
22
675.200
13:52:52
667
675.400
13:52:25
609
675.600
13:51:48
544
675.200
13:49:23
478
675.000
13:48:25
118
675.000
13:48:25
600
675.200
13:47:02
49
675.200
13:47:02
597
675.600
13:46:10
86
675.800
13:46:01
67
675.800
13:46:01
61
675.800
13:46:01
57
675.800
13:46:01
55
675.800
13:46:01
63
675.800
13:46:01
66
675.800
13:46:01
614
675.800
13:45:52
571
675.200
13:44:07
57
675.200
13:42:07
62
675.200
13:42:07
600
675.200
13:42:07
653
675.400
13:42:06
762
675.200
13:39:39
636
675.000
13:38:50
630
675.200
13:37:20
640
675.600
13:34:43
557
675.600
13:33:54
578
675.600
13:33:54
624
675.000
13:32:25
650
675.000
13:31:48
555
675.200
13:31:48
794
675.400
13:30:25
600
675.400
13:28:15
552
675.400
13:28:15
468
675.200
13:25:21
91
675.200
13:25:21
612
675.400
13:22:40
511
675.400
13:15:53
57
675.400
13:15:53
484
675.400
13:13:32
133
675.400
13:13:32
534
675.600
13:10:20
612
675.800
13:08:50
99
675.600
13:05:28
514
675.600
13:05:28
564
675.800
13:01:11
654
675.600
12:59:52
100
675.800
12:59:40
472
675.800
12:59:35
103
675.800
12:59:35
261
676.000
12:59:26
333
676.000
12:59:26
550
674.400
12:51:21
539
674.600
12:49:10
16
674.600
12:45:14
765
674.600
12:45:14
22
674.800
12:44:24
23
674.800
12:44:21
22
674.800
12:44:11
557
674.800
12:41:34
104
674.800
12:39:58
592
674.000
12:35:50
459
674.000
12:35:09
511
674.000
12:35:09
703
673.600
12:33:19
632
673.600
12:30:34
634
673.800
12:30:25
605
673.800
12:30:25
613
673.600
12:23:13
371
673.000
12:21:13
232
673.000
12:21:13
603
673.200
12:19:25
624
672.600
12:16:14
689
673.200
12:11:35
100
673.200
12:10:12
63
673.400
12:09:41
84
673.400
12:09:41
55
673.000
12:08:19
60
673.000
12:08:19
622
673.000
12:06:30
652
672.800
12:03:29
630
673.000
12:01:32
30
673.000
12:01:32
533
672.400
11:58:37
91
672.400
11:58:37
845
672.400
11:57:00
541
672.200
11:52:43
98
672.400
11:51:12
443
672.400
11:51:12
64
672.400
11:50:41
57
672.400
11:50:41
568
671.400
11:45:05
605
671.800
11:44:21
605
671.600
11:38:57
648
671.800
11:38:57
552
670.800
11:30:34
582
670.600
11:28:19
544
671.000
11:25:43
488
671.200
11:25:08
66
671.200
11:25:08
33
671.400
11:21:16
600
671.400
11:21:16
226
671.400
11:16:40
402
671.400
11:16:40
241
672.000
11:12:43
348
672.000
11:12:43
619
672.000
11:12:43
2
672.000
11:12:43
625
671.800
11:08:13
576
672.200
11:05:25
65
672.600
11:05:07
57
672.600
11:05:07
610
672.400
11:01:21
796
672.400
11:01:21
56
671.800
10:56:04
14
671.600
10:56:04
209
671.800
10:56:04
65
671.200
10:54:30
59
671.200
10:54:30
13
671.200
10:54:30
68
671.800
10:52:07
550
671.800
10:52:07
55
672.600
10:49:53
548
672.600
10:49:53
52
672.600
10:49:53
373
672.600
10:49:53
108
672.600
10:47:11
646
673.200
10:41:39
616
673.000
10:41:39
654
673.600
10:40:42
140
673.400
10:38:56
653
673.400
10:38:47
550
672.000
10:35:15
570
672.400
10:34:00
53
672.600
10:32:13
675
672.600
10:32:13
639
672.400
10:25:50
116
672.200
10:25:50
348
672.200
10:25:50
375
672.600
10:22:57
199
672.600
10:22:57
208
673.000
10:20:10
348
673.000
10:20:10
577
673.000
10:20:10
839
673.200
10:18:32
490
673.400
10:17:59
67
673.400
10:17:29
54
673.200
10:16:09
103
673.200
10:15:51
489
673.200
10:15:51
641
673.200
10:12:50
115
673.400
10:12:50
418
673.400
10:12:50
587
673.200
10:10:37
618
673.800
10:06:28
554
674.000
10:04:08
525
674.000
10:01:17
535
674.600
10:01:12
560
675.400
09:58:54
67
675.800
09:56:27
462
675.800
09:56:27
271
676.200
09:56:12
383
676.200
09:56:12
635
676.200
09:56:12
220
676.200
09:52:37
226
676.200
09:52:37
374
676.200
09:52:37
364
676.200
09:52:37
381
675.600
09:47:11
154
675.600
09:47:11
618
674.600
09:43:10
634
674.600
09:40:05
187
674.800
09:39:33
436
674.800
09:39:33
604
674.800
09:36:37
20
674.800
09:35:52
533
675.000
09:34:05
608
675.400
09:32:50
600
674.800
09:30:53
168
675.000
09:29:27
542
675.000
09:29:27
578
675.400
09:28:41
215
675.400
09:28:41
317
675.400
09:28:41
556
675.400
09:24:10
226
675.600
09:20:16
454
675.600
09:20:16
540
674.600
09:16:17
365
674.800
09:14:59
229
674.800
09:14:59
587
674.000
09:14:07
437
675.600
09:10:05
61
675.600
09:10:05
66
675.600
09:10:05
534
675.600
09:10:05
525
675.800
09:06:59
530
675.600
09:05:39
561
675.800
09:00:42
539
676.400
09:00:15
597
676.400
09:00:15
568
676.200
08:55:44
595
675.000
08:53:02
361
675.000
08:52:00
234
675.000
08:52:00
12
675.800
08:47:42
439
675.800
08:47:42
67
675.800
08:47:42
61
675.800
08:47:42
573
675.800
08:47:42
600
675.800
08:43:12
646
676.200
08:43:11
531
676.400
08:43:11
9
676.400
08:39:06
600
676.400
08:39:06
144
675.800
08:36:21
602
676.400
08:35:30
572
676.600
08:32:33
73
677.000
08:32:32
578
677.000
08:32:32
68
674.400
08:29:11
526
674.400
08:29:11
412
674.600
08:29:11
209
674.600
08:29:11
610
674.000
08:25:13
49
674.200
08:25:13
600
674.200
08:25:13
614
674.200
08:25:02
392
673.200
08:19:37
201
673.200
08:19:37
277
674.600
08:17:31
263
674.600
08:17:31
315
675.200
08:17:30
186
675.200
08:17:30
240
675.200
08:17:30
565
675.000
08:16:37
34
675.000
08:16:37
886
675.200
08:16:00
366
673.800
08:11:21
238
673.800
08:11:21
261
673.000
08:10:16
527
673.000
08:10:16
275
673.000
08:10:16
130
672.000
08:08:30
577
670.400
08:06:23
498
672.600
08:05:24
103
672.400
08:05:24
597
672.200
08:05:24
565
671.800
08:05:08
604
671.800
08:03:02
584
671.200
08:01:30
554
671.400
08:01:30
544
671.600
08:01:28