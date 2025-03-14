DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 Date of purchase: 14 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,056 Highest price paid per share: 104.00p Lowest price paid per share: 103.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.4788p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,732,543 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,732,543) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.4788p 98,056

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 8243 103.00 09:07:20 00327314376TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 09:07:20 00327314375TRLO1 XLON 991 103.00 09:07:56 00327314399TRLO1 XLON 964 103.00 09:08:22 00327314411TRLO1 XLON 1909 103.50 09:10:32 00327314522TRLO1 XLON 1998 103.50 09:10:38 00327314537TRLO1 XLON 951 103.00 09:18:45 00327314909TRLO1 XLON 33000 103.00 09:34:04 00327315662TRLO1 XLON 45000 104.00 09:54:35 00327316353TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

