Freitag, 14.03.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,230 Euro
+0,050
+4,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 
Date of purchase:               14 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      98,056 
Highest price paid per share:         104.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          103.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.4788p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,732,543 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,732,543) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.4788p                    98,056

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
8243              103.00          09:07:20         00327314376TRLO1     XLON 
5000              103.00          09:07:20         00327314375TRLO1     XLON 
991              103.00          09:07:56         00327314399TRLO1     XLON 
964              103.00          09:08:22         00327314411TRLO1     XLON 
1909              103.50          09:10:32         00327314522TRLO1     XLON 
1998              103.50          09:10:38         00327314537TRLO1     XLON 
951              103.00          09:18:45         00327314909TRLO1     XLON 
33000             103.00          09:34:04         00327315662TRLO1     XLON 
45000             104.00          09:54:35         00327316353TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379176 
EQS News ID:  2101150 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101150&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
