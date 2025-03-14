General Dynamics: GDIT Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Collaboration will deliver comprehensive cloud, AI and cybersecurity solutions to drive digital modernization, deliver efficiencies and advance government missions

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that it has expanded its technology partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement to drive digital modernization, deliver efficiencies and advance government missions.

GDIT and AWS will collaborate to develop cutting-edge cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud migration and modernization solutions to accelerate digital transformation for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. Government agencies will benefit from AWS's cloud computing environment, widely considered to be one of the most secure available today, to support their unique missions. GDIT will leverage its research and development labs to collaborate with AWS on emerging technologies such as quantum, edge computing and high-performance computing.

GDIT will combine its decades of mission and technology experience with AWS's cloud offerings to solve complex government challenges. The companies will work closely with customers to identify new use cases and rapidly develop proofs of concept and solutions for a wide variety of missions. These will include:

Bolstering cybersecurity for defense agencies

Enhancing real-time intelligence

Improving healthcare outcomes

Reducing fraud, waste and abuse at civilian agencies

Advancing high-performance computing research

"As government and national security priorities evolve rapidly, federal agencies need industry partners to bring more to their missions," said Ben Gianni, GDIT's senior vice president and chief technology officer. "GDIT and AWS share a common vision of how to harness advanced technologies to drive innovation, efficiency and mission impact. This agreement marks a new, exciting phase in our ongoing partnership with AWS, and we look forward to delivering cost-effective and differentiated solutions to our customers."

"GDIT's collaboration with AWS will advance the modernization and efficiency of our U.S. Federal customers at a critical time of government digital transformation," said David Appel, vice president of U.S. Federal at AWS. "Our new agreement will deliver AWS's advanced cloud services, including generative AI solutions with Amazon Bedrock, NOVA, and Q, to federal agencies working on some of America's most important missions. Together, our companies continue to drive secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions in defense, intelligence, and citizen services that enhance American AI leadership at home and abroad."

As one of the largest providers of cloud services to the U.S. government, GDIT operates hundreds of active cloud programs across government agencies. The company's cloud practice includes thousands of professionals who support agencies to migrate and manage some of the most sensitive workloads in highly regulated environments. This agreement builds on GDIT's existing position as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and is a key part of the company's technology investment strategy launched in 2023, which emphasized deepening relationships with commercial technology companies to advance innovation.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

