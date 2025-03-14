Article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights notional(1) exercisable(2) 14 March 2025(3) 175,297,940 175,297,940 171,736,702

(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).

(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).

(3) Date of the notice of the meeting of shareholders published in the "Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires" (BALO) for the General Meeting of the Shareholders of 30 April 2025.

