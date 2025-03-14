Longest-Running Title Sponsor in the History of the Tournament with Five-Year Contract Through 2029

BNP Paribas, Europe's leading financial institution and a global sponsor of tennis, is pleased to announce the extension of its title sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open with a five-year contract that runs through 2029. BNP Paribas began its title sponsorship of the tournament in 2009 and has become the longest running sponsor in the event's history. Over the past 17 years, the tournament has seen record attendance, achieved equal prize money for women, and earned recognition as a favorite among top players.

Often referred to as "Tennis Paradise", the BNP Paribas Open is held annually in Indian Wells, California. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is a stunning venue which features the second largest tennis stadium in the world.

José Placido, CEO of BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas, said:"Renewing the BNP Paribas Open contract is a testament to the continued growth of this event as well as the partnership between the tournament and BNP Paribas. The bank's commitment to promoting tennis at all levels has made us a trusted partner in tennis and stakeholders, including BNP Paribas clients and staff, making the BNP Paribas Open our marquee tennis event here in the Americas. This agreement ensures the tournament will continue to attract top players, provide a world-class experience for attendees, and contribute to the local Coachella Valley economy, including helping the next generation of players."

Elise Hermant, Global Head of Communications for BNP Paribas, said:"The title sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open has proven a great success by any measure and continues to deliver a level of quality that perfectly aligns with BNP Paribas'valuesWith the renewal of the contract, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting the growth and development of the BNP Paribas Open and we are looking forward to further elevating the tournament's status in the tennis world."

Tommy Haas, Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open, said: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BNP Paribas. Their support has been instrumental in making the BNP Paribas Open the world-class destination that it is today. We look forward to continuing to work with BNP Paribas in the coming years to build upon the tradition of excellence we have created together and provide fans with the unparalleled experience, thrilling matches and unforgettable moments that they've come to expect." The European bank is proud to continue supporting this tournament, which in 2024 was voted the Tournament of the Year by both ATP and WTA players for a record-setting tenth consecutive year. The 2024 event also saw record prize money awarded, with nearly $20 million in total across both Tours. The 2024 BNP Paribas Open also set a new all-time attendance record, with 493,440 spectators over the fortnight.

BNP Paribas is one of the largest and longest-standing sponsors of tennis worldwide, with an unparalleled commitment to the sport dating back to 1973 with Roland-Garros, also known as the French Open. BNP Paribas' support spans every level of the game across the globe, from community tennis to the highest levels of professional competition. This includes singles, doubles, team tennis, wheelchair tennis, youth community and family tennis, ensuring tennis remains accessible for future generations.

About BNP Paribas and tennis

BNP Paribas is a major partner of world tennis, with a historic commitment that began in 1973 and applies to all levels of tennis around the world singles, wheelchair tennis, team and family tennis from beginners to the biggest professional tournaments.

Professional tennis: Official sponsor of the French Open since 1973, Sponsor of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments (BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells, Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome), the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, the Moselle Open in Metz and the BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm (ATP250), the Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA500);

Wheelchair tennis: Title partner of the BNP Paribas World Team Cup; partner of the French Riviera Open, the WJP Challenge Tennis and the Swiss Open Geneva;

Junior and University tennis: Partner of the French Federation of University Sport and the BNP Paribas Master'U since 1993;

Amateur tennis: Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Family Trophy and the National Tennis Cup and partner with numerous amateur tournaments supported by the bank around the world;

Support for younger generations: BNP Paribas supports more than 160 young tennis and wheelchair tennis hopefuls in building their careers through its "Team BNP Paribas Jeunes Talents" programme in France (under the patronage of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in association with the FFT), the United States (with John and Patrick McEnroe), Belgium (under the patronage of Justine Henin) and Italy, Poland, Canada, Japan and Portugal. BNP Paribas has also been a partner in the selection of ball boys and girls at the French Open for 25 years.

Solidarity-based tennis: A driver of social projects linked to tennis alongside more than 20 national tennis federations and dozens of charities, based on a conviction that tennis is an even better sport when it is collective and geared towards young people. At the initiative of the "FAAPointsForChange" programme in partnership with young Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime and the solidarity programme "Points For Change" for the inclusion of young generations through sport; Partner CityParks Tennis charity in the United States. This program in New York City provides free tennis lessons to more than 6,000 children between the ages of six and 16 within the five boroughs of New York City. The program is active in more than 39 parks across the five boroughs, including the BNP Paribas Aces Tennis Program for advanced junior players. The Bank supports hundreds of other community tennis initiatives around the world.

Sport in the workplace: The BNP Paribas internal tournament (We Are Tennis Cup) is one of the world's leading corporate sporting events (3,500 participants each year with 2.5 million fans worldwide). In 2011, BNP Paribas created wearetennis.com a platform dedicated entirely to tennis news, providing a constant flow of information covering players and tournaments around the world; The website and its associated social networks (Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, TikTok YouTube) underscore BNP Paribas' commitment to the world of professional tennis.

Also in the US, the Bank provides ongoing support toward the heritage and history of tennis through its sponsorship of the International Tennis Hall of Fame located in Newport, Rhode Island.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking Services for the Group's commercial personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

