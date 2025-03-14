Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Voices - Buffy Swinehart: Giving Back Is Good for Well-Being

By Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility

Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility

Originally published on Aflac's newsroom

When I look back over my 23 years in the philanthropic world, the highlights reel consists of a lot of inspiring moments - delivering smiles with My Special Aflac Duck® for children with cancer and sickle cell disease, creating special moments for children and families facing those same conditions, and tallying the ever-growing donations made to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (which is now nearly $190 million to date).

I am a firm believer in the saying "there is strength in numbers." It has been a privilege to share in moments when our employees get involved, whether it's with the causes mentioned above or other activities throughout their own communities. There is a sense of passion and joy on display, not just in their volunteer work but in their day-to-day work, as well.

It's something that I've known and felt for years, and with the Aflac WorkForces Report, we have the data to back it up: Corporate social responsibility (CSR) boosts well-being. In fact, a staggering 91% of employees who participate in their employers' CSR initiatives say it has a positive impact.

At Aflac, this comes as no surprise - we are rooted in a culture of caring for others. We make a point to share our philanthropic activities regularly and invite employees to give back to causes that align with their passions. But for many organizations, the culture is different. According to the same report, 1 in 4 survey respondents who do not participate in CSR activities said they don't know about their employers' CSR efforts. Other reasons cited for not participating include that they either don't see the impact of CSR activities or don't feel encouraged by management to participate, emphasizing the importance of both companies and leadership communicating and encouraging participation in CSR efforts.

There lies a simple yet big opportunity: Talk about your company's goodness more.

A few tips to make the most of your philanthropy program:

Storytelling is powerful. Share stories internally and externally that show your company's purpose in action - perhaps also showcasing your employees in action. There is a delicate balance to consider - for example, we never want to appear boastful. We don't consider Aflac to be the main character, but rather a supporting actor in the story of the individual or organization we're supporting.

Engage at all levels. Ensure your company's policies allow for time to volunteer during work hours, and equip leaders and employees with details of upcoming opportunities that align with your company's purpose.

Incorporate CSR information into recruiting efforts. The Aflac WorkForces Report findings showed that CSR efforts also can boost employee recruitment and retention, as 77% of employees said employers' CSR initiatives matter when making an employment decision - and 71% of employees indicated they currently participate in or are interested in participating in CSR initiatives.

Whatever role you play in your organization, I encourage you to gather a team together and take a few hours to volunteer with an organization or help your community. Most importantly, you'll be giving time and resources to those in need, and you'll likely build a stronger bond and greater respect - both for your colleagues and for your community.

# # #

Read about these findings and more from the Aflac WorkForces Report, visit Aflac.com/AWR.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2401063 EXP 11/25

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire