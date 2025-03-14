Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Filing of Audited Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces that further to its news release dated January 29, 2025, the Company confirms that as of March 12, 2025, it is has filed its annual audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024, including the related management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annuals").

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations
T: 236.312.6744
E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Alset AI Ventures Inc. ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), its business, and future plans, including, but not limited to, statements related to the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth potential, and anticipated developments in its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in regulatory conditions, market fluctuations, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, evolving economic conditions, and other unforeseen events that could impact the Company's financial position or operational performance. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors should review the Company's most recent filings, including the "Risk Factors" section in its Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to Alset AI Ventures Inc.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
