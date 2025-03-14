Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Filing of Audited Financial Statements

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces that further to its news release dated January 29, 2025, the Company confirms that as of March 12, 2025, it is has filed its annual audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024, including the related management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annuals").

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

