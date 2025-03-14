Acconeer AB: Acconeer AB (publ) publishes information memorandum in connection with upcoming rights issue (compensation issue)

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, BELARUS, RUSSIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

The Board of Directors of Acconeer AB (publ) ("Acconeer" or the "Company") has, in connection with the rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 25 million proposed by the Board of Directors on 14 February 2025 and resolved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 6 March 2025 (the "Rights Issue"), prepared an information memorandum (the "Memorandum"). The Memorandum is available in Swedish on the Company's website (www.acconeer.com).

Summary of the Rights Issue

One (1) existing share in the Company on the record date, 14 March 2025, entitles to three (3) subscription rights. Thirty-four (34) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 5,484,249 new shares. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Acconeer will receive approximately SEK 25 million before deduction of issue costs.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 4.56 per share, which corresponds to the closing price of the Company's share on 13 February 2025.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 18 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025.

In order not to lose the value of the subscription rights, the holder must either sell the subscription rights received that are not intended to be utilized for subscription of shares no later than 27 March 2025, or exercise the received subscription rights and subscribe for new shares no later than 1 April 2025.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Rights Issue to finance: (i) mainly the finalisation of the next generation radar sensor, A2, (ii) the commercialisation of A2 in new markets, development in new applications outside the automotive industry and (iiii) efforts with the aim of increasing sales and other business purposes.

Prior to the Rights Issue, the Company has received subscription undertakings totalling approximately SEK 4.28 million, corresponding to approximately 17.12 per cent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received free of charge bottom guarantee undertakings amounting to approximately SEK 2.0 million, corresponding to approximately 8 per cent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has also received free of charge top guarantee undertakings totalling approximately SEK 18.72 million, corresponding to approximately 74.88 per cent of the Rights Issue. In total, 100 per cent of the Rights Issue is covered by free of charge subscription undertakings and free of charge bottom and top guarantee commitments. Neither the subscription undertakings nor the bottom or top guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

For full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and other information about the Company, please refer to the published Memorandum.

The Memorandum

The Memorandum has been prepared in connection with the forthcoming Rights Issue and has today, 13 March 2025, been made available in Swedish on the Company's website (www.acconeer.com).

The Memorandum is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved or reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Memorandum does not constitute a document in the form prescribed in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

14 March 2025 Record date for entitlement to participate in the Rights Issue 18 March 2025 - 27 March 2025 Trading in subscription rights 18 March 2025 - 1 April 2025 Subscription period 18 March 2025 - 22 April 2025 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) 3 April 2025 Estimated date of announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Acconeer AB in connection with the Rights Issue and Eminova Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

