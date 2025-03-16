BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK) is close to finalizing a deal with General Atlantic, offering up to 10% equity in the German media company via a convertible bond. In exchange, General Atlantic would transfer its minority stakes in NuCom Group and ParshipMeet Group to ProSieben, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.The reports suggested the company's supervisory board could approve the transaction as soon as Sunday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX