Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its venture partner, Cykel AI (LSE: CYK) ("Cykel"), a leader in AI-driven automation solutions, has successfully closed an oversubscribed equity financing, raising £800,000 at a premium to its closing share price. The strong investor demand underscores confidence in Cykel's vision and growth strategy, positioning the company for accelerated expansion in AI-powered automation within the talent acquisition ecosystem across various sectors.

The capital raised will be strategically deployed to enhance product development, scale commercial adoption, and drive key partnerships within the recruitment ecosystem. Specifically, Cykel will use the funds raised to further develop Eve, its sales specialist automated digital worker, and to accelerate the release of Samson, its sales research analyst automated digital worker. With increasing demand for intelligent automation across industries, Cykel is uniquely positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and reinforce its early adoption and leadership in the space.

"We are very encouraged by the announcement that Cykel has successfully closed an oversubscribed equity financing, especially in combination with Pioneer's successful capital raise which closed recently. These injections of capital are a testament to the market's confidence in the visions and the transformative potential of the combined AI-Agentic technologies," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer. "The funds will allow Cykel to accelerate innovation, scale its AI-driven automation recruitment solutions, and drive sustainable growth. Congratulations to the team on this milestone, as they are now well-equipped with a war chest of capital to build on momentum and deliver increasing value to shareholders."

The successful financing further strengthens Cykel's position within the AI-automation sector, aligning with its strategic roadmap to enhance operational capabilities and expand its market footprint. As AI Agent adoption accelerates, Cykel remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine efficiency and automation across industries. Cykel remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy, leveraging innovation to drive revenue and market leadership.

ABOUT CYKEL AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The digital platform puts repetitive tasks on autopilot, enabling recruitment, sales and research teams to operate more efficiently and scale effectively. For more information on Lucy, visit: www.cykel.ai/lucy or investors@cykel.ai.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

"Darcy Taylor"

CEO & Director

ir@p10neer.com

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244771

SOURCE: Pioneer AI Foundry