Thalwil, Switzerland - 17 March 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has signed an agreement to divest its Cellular business[1] to Trasna, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. This strategic move, as communicated in January 2025, reinforces u-blox's commitment to sharpening its focus on its core positioning technologies. The agreement with Trasna ensures continuity for the Cellular business, providing a strong platform for future growth under new ownership. Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Trasna, which allows us to further concentrate on our core business while ensuring a promising future for the Cellular business unit. We are confident that under Trasna's leadership, the business will be well-positioned for success, and we are pleased that our talented Cellular team will have the opportunity to continue their work and drive innovation." Stéphane Fund, CEO of Trasna, stated: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Trasna as we expand our capabilities in cellular technology. We see tremendous potential in building upon the strong foundation established by taking over u-blox's cellular module portfolio and team, and we are committed to investing in innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Cellular team and working together to drive the business forward." u-blox confirms the previously communicated non-cash restructuring charge of CHF 39 million. However, as a result of this transaction, the restructuring and transaction costs will be reduced to around CHF 4 million, from the CHF 26 million previously communicated. u-blox also confirms its guidance for Q1 2025 of revenue of CHF 65 - 75 million, and cash EBIT margin (adjusted) of -12% to -2%, reflecting a gradual business recovery. u-blox continues to expect market conditions to gradually improve in 2025. Orders from customers show steady improvement. In 2025, u-blox expects for the business excluding Cellular: Sequential quarterly improvement

Double digit revenue growth in Locate and Short-Range Webcast u-blox will host a brief session to discuss the transaction today, 17 March 2025, at 14:00 CET. To register, please visit the webcast registration page . [1] With exception of minor assets that are not part of the deal For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Rafael Duarte Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) About Trasna

Trasna is a global technology leader specializing in semiconductor and mobile IoT solutions. With more than 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management.

It is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT.

www.trasna.io Disclaimer

