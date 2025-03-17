u-blox AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Thalwil, Switzerland - 17 March 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has signed an agreement to divest its Cellular business[1] to Trasna, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
This strategic move, as communicated in January 2025, reinforces u-blox's commitment to sharpening its focus on its core positioning technologies. The agreement with Trasna ensures continuity for the Cellular business, providing a strong platform for future growth under new ownership.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Trasna, which allows us to further concentrate on our core business while ensuring a promising future for the Cellular business unit. We are confident that under Trasna's leadership, the business will be well-positioned for success, and we are pleased that our talented Cellular team will have the opportunity to continue their work and drive innovation."
Stéphane Fund, CEO of Trasna, stated: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Trasna as we expand our capabilities in cellular technology. We see tremendous potential in building upon the strong foundation established by taking over u-blox's cellular module portfolio and team, and we are committed to investing in innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Cellular team and working together to drive the business forward."
u-blox confirms the previously communicated non-cash restructuring charge of CHF 39 million. However, as a result of this transaction, the restructuring and transaction costs will be reduced to around CHF 4 million, from the CHF 26 million previously communicated.
u-blox also confirms its guidance for Q1 2025 of revenue of CHF 65 - 75 million, and cash EBIT margin (adjusted) of -12% to -2%, reflecting a gradual business recovery.
u-blox continues to expect market conditions to gradually improve in 2025. Orders from customers show steady improvement. In 2025, u-blox expects for the business excluding Cellular:
Webcast
u-blox will host a brief session to discuss the transaction today, 17 March 2025, at 14:00 CET. To register, please visit the webcast registration page.
[1] With exception of minor assets that are not part of the deal
For further information, please contact:
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
About Trasna
www.trasna.io
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2101186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2101186 17-March-2025 CET/CEST