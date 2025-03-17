Renata Jungo Brüngger and Lila Tretikov nominated for election to the Board of Directors

Claudia Böckstiegel and Nathalie Rachou will not stand for re-election after four and five years, respectively, of Board membership

All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 0.90 (gross) in cash per share for the 2024 financial year

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 April 2025 at 10:30am CEST in Lucerne. The AGM will be held in German and English and broadcast live in both languages on ubs.com/agm.

The invitation, including information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

Agenda

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2024 financial year 2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2024 3. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Sustainability Report 2024 4. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve 5. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2024 financial year 6. Re-elections and elections of members of the Board of Directors 6.1 Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors 6.2 Lukas Gähwiler 6.3 Jeremy Anderson 6.4 William C. Dudley 6.5 Patrick Firmenich 6.6 Fred Hu 6.7 Mark Hughes 6.8 Gail Kelly 6.9 Julie G. Richardson 6.10 Jeanette Wong 6.11 Renata Jungo Brüngger 6.12 Lila Tretikov 7. Re-elections and election of the members of the Compensation Committee 7.1 Julie G. Richardson 7.2 Jeanette Wong 7.3 Gail Kelly 8. Approval of the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board 8.1 Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2025 AGM to the 2026 AGM 8.2 Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2024 financial year 8.3 Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2026 financial year 9. Re-elections 9.1 Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich 9.2 Re-election of the auditor, Ernst Young Ltd, Basel 10. Ordinary reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2022 share repurchase program 11. Approval of a new 2025 share repurchase program

To representatives of the media

17 March 2025

Invitation to the 2025 UBS Group AG AGM

Dear Sir or Madam,

You are invited to attend UBS Group AG's Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025 at 10:30am CEST at Messe Luzern in Lucerne. Doors will open at 9:30am CEST.

For organizational purposes, participants need to register by 2 April 2025, providing us with the information below via email (mediarelations@ubs.com). Upon receipt of your registration, we will send you a confirmation, which you will need to present on the day to gain access to the Annual General Meeting.

Last name/first name: _________________________________________________ Organization: _________________________________________________ Address: _________________________________________________ Telephone: _________________________________________________ Email: _________________________________________________

UBS Group AG

