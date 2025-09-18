UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that The Schultz Group, an advisor team in the firm's Phoenix office, has been named to the Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025. The Schultz Group, which includes Financial Advisors Steven L. Schultz, Stockton M. Schultz, and Justin M. Low, was the only Phoenix-based team included on the Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025.

"We're proud to see The Schultz Group recognized once again for their unwavering commitment to helping clients pursue their financial goals," says Ryan Lurie, Executive Director, UBS Arizona Wealth Management Market. "Steven, Stockton, and Justin exemplify what it means to deliver personalized, relationship-driven advice. Their dedication to understanding each client's unique financial journey continues to set them apart."

With $2.7 billion assets under management and 42 consecutive years in business as a team, The Schultz Group is led by Steven Schultz, a financial advisor since 1981 and a Portfolio Manager since 2000. The team is committed to delivering professional investment management and building personalized relationships with clients.

Steven is FINRA-registered and holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses and licenses for life insurance and annuities. He has also been recognized in Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors (2015-2025); Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors (2020-2025); and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2018-2025).

Stockton Schultz, Steven's son, has 15+ years of wealth management experience. He also holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant designation. He has been recognized by Forbes as a leading next-gen advisor multiple times and has also been included in the Financial Planning 40 Under 40 Broker list (2024-2025), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2025), and the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2021 and 2025).

Financial Advisor, Justin Low, has been devoted to providing exceptional value to clients since 2008. He was also included in Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors lists (2022-2025) and Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors lists (2022, 2023).

The Schultz Group was also named to the Forbes/Shook America's Top Wealth Management Teams, High Net Worth list (2023, 2024) and was on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2025), ranking #1 in Arizona for 2023 and 2025.

The Schultz Group also includes Team Administrator, Merica Chmait; Senior Wealth Strategy Associates, Kristine Forster, Nathan Laidig, and Elias Weber; Client Associates, Mia McConnell and Samuel Laidig; and Wealth Strategy Associate, Lovella McKim.

The 2025 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams annual ranking of wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families is designedto spotlight the nation's best wealth managers and raise standards in the industry. Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including size and shape, regulatory records and credentials of members, and resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

For more information and to view the full Barron's list, click here.

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

