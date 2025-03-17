Regulatory News:

The board of directors of Veolia (Paris:VIE), which met on March 11, 2025, has decided, on the recommendation of the nominations committee, to propose to the General Meeting on April 24, 2025, the appointment of three new independent directors:

M Philippe Brassac, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole SA

Philippe Brassac is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique (ENSAE) with a diploma in advanced studies in mathematics. He joined Crédit Agricole du Gard in 1982 where he held several operational positions before being appointed in 1994 as deputy CEO of Crédit Agricole des Alpes-Maritime, now Crédit Agricole Provence Côte d'Azur. In 1999, he joined Caisse nationale de Crédit Agricole as director of relations with the Regional Banks. In 2001, he was appointed CEO of Crédit Agricole Provence Côte d'Azur. In 2010, he also became secretary general of the Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole FNCA and vice-chairman of the board of directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. In May 2015, he was appointed chief executive officer of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Mr Arnaud Caudoux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance, pursuant to the agreement entered into between Veolia and BPI France Lac1.

Arnaud Caudoux is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées. He began his career in 1997 as a consultant with Accenture before joining AT Kearney in 2001. In 2013, he was appointed Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Bpifrance, having previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OSEO from 2008 to 2012 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OSEO garantie (formerly Sofaris) from 2004 to 2008. In 2015, he was appointed deputy CEO in charge of finance, risk, information systems and the guarantee business.

M Elena Salgado, President of the Abertis Foundation, pursuant to the agreement entered into between Veolia and Caixa Criteria.

Elena Salgado is a graduate in industrial engineering, and especially in energy techniques and industrial organization from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, she has a degree in economics (economic structure specialty) of the Complutense University of Madrid and holds a master in quantitative management methods from the School of Industrial Organization. She began her career in the central administration of the Spanish State in 1982 when she became director of studies of the Institute of small and medium-sized businesses (SME) of the Ministry of Industry and Energy. In 1985, she was appointed general director of personnel costs and pensions at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, then she took charge of the general secretariat for Communications of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport in 1991. In 1997 she joined the private sector and became Managing Director of Lenzi Consulting until 2004 when she was appointed Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs. She became Minister of Public Administration in 2007. In 2009, she was appointed second vice-president of the government and minister of the economy and finance, then vice-president of the government in 2011. She is now also an independent strategic consultant.

Subject to the appointment of these three directors by the General Meeting, they will become, with effect from the General Meeting of 24 April 2025 :

Philippe Brassac, member of the Nominations Committee and the Purpose Committee,

Arnaud Caudoux, member of the Accounts and Audit Committee and the Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee,

Elena Salgado, member of the Remuneration Committee and the Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee.

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Mrs Marion Guillou, whose term of office is due to expire, and Mr Francisco Reynès, whose term of office will end at his own request as from the General Meeting, for their great involvement in its work.

Diversity on Veolia's Board of Directors is of paramount importance, as it ensures a variety of perspectives, experiences and skills, strengthening the company's ability to innovate, adapt to global challenges and create sustainable value. If the resolutions of the General Meeting of 24 April 2025 are adopted in accordance with the recommendations, the Board of Directors will have 15 members, of whom (excluding employee directors) 50% will be men and 50% women.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

