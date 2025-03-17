Besqab AB (publ): Besqab welcomes Tagehus as new owner

Tagehus Holding AB ("Tagehus") becomes a new shareholder in Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") through the acquisition of 1.5 million common shares from a group of existing shareholders.

Per Rutegård, Chairman of the Board of Besqab, says:

"It is almost exactly one year since Aros Bostad and Besqab merged to form a new leading residential developer in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. Today, we are stronger positioned than ever to drive profitable growth in line with our strategy and are pleased to welcome Tagehus as a new, reputable, and knowledgeable owner of Besqab. We have a history of strong private and institutional owners and look forward to continuing our growth journey with Tagehus on board."



Tagehus is a family-owned investor with a long-term ownership perspective and a clear presence in the real estate industry through ownership in listed companies. The investment in Besqab includes 1.5 million common shares in Besqab AB. The sellers are a group of the company's founders.

Certified Adviser for Besqab AB (publ) at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR and Communication, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97

Certified adviser,e: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se , t: +46 73 856 42 65

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). More information at www.besqab.se