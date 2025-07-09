Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's Interim Report for January - June 2025 Shows Strong Sales and Seven Production Starts in the Second Quarter

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has released its interim report for January - June 2025, which shows strong sales and seven production starts, as well as increased revenue and higher profits for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Magnus Sundell will present the results in a digital broadcast today, July 9, at 10:00 AM. (no pre-registration required):

Link to login Q2 2025

1,602 homes in ongoing production

247 homes sold or booked during the second quarter

64 percent of homes in ongoing production are sold or booked

Only 10 unsold homes in completed projects



Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab, comments:

""Interest in Besqab's homes has remained high, despite a generally more cautious housing market. The strong sales have enabled seven new project starts during the second quarter. With access to an attractive portfolio of building rights in strong locations, stable financing, and an experienced and competent organization, we are well-positioned to meet the challenges and take the position as the leading residential developer in Stockholm and Uppsala."

Period January - June

According to segment reporting, net sales amounted to SEK 1,439.6 million (947.3). Gross profit amounted to SEK 208.1 million (162.4) and the gross margin was 14.5 percent (17.1).

According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 84.8 million (53.8) and the operating margin was 5.9 percent (5.7). The result for the period amounted to SEK 73.1 million (20.4). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.28 (-0.29).

According to IFRS, the equity ratio as of the balance sheet date was 51.7 percent (55.4), equity amounted to SEK 3,009.0 million (3,143.3), and the balance sheet total amounted to SEK 5,821.1 million (5,672.3).

The proportion of booked or sold homes in ongoing production amounted to 64 percent (82). The number of homes sold during the period amounted to 297 (111).

The number of homes taken over by buyers during the period amounted to 77 (305). The number of homes recognized as revenue according to IFRS amounted to 77 (553).

Period April - June

According to segment reporting, net sales amounted to SEK 928.1 million (486.8). Gross profit amounted to SEK 115.9 million (99.7) and the gross margin was 12.5 percent (20.5).

According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 54.6 million (33.4) and the operating margin was 5.9 percent (6.9). The result for the period amounted to SEK 58.2 million (11.1). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.35 (-0.11).

The proportion of booked or sold homes in ongoing production amounted to 64 percent (82). The number of homes sold during the period amounted to 216 (73).

The number of homes taken over by buyers during the period amounted to 40 (210). The number of homes recognized as revenue according to IFRS amounted to 40 (308).

Significant Events During the Second Quarter

On April 20, the start of production of 32 townhouses in the Sjöstråket project in Upplands Väsby was communicated, which will be carried out as a shared contract under Besqab's management.

On May 16, a sales agreement was signed for a fully developed care home in Nacka. The purchase price amounted to SEK 200 million with the transfer date on June 18.

On May 26, a sales agreement was signed for building rights for 90 homes in Vallentuna. The total purchase price amounted to approximately SEK 100 million, and the three different buyers took possession of the properties continuously during May and June 2025.

On June 3, a sales agreement was signed for three management properties with a total of 127 homes in Kvarngärdet, Uppsala. The purchase price amounted to approximately SEK 263 million with the transfer date on June 30.

On June 4, the start of production of 38 new homes in the Berghällen project in Vaxholm was communicated. The project will be carried out as a shared contract under Besqab's management.

On June 13, the start of production of fifteen new townhouses, corresponding to the fourth and final phase of the Viggby Ängar development area in Täby, was communicated. The production will be carried out as a total contract with Bergschöld & Holm for groundworks and Active Bygg for house production.

On June 19, Nasdaq Stockholm's company committee announced that Besqab AB's common shares and series B preference shares meet the requirement to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (main market).

On June 27, the transfer and start of production of 209 apartments, distributed across three projects in the new Skeppskajen district in Uppsala, was communicated. The projects will be carried out as a shared contract under Besqab's management.

On June 30, a bell-ringing ceremony was held for the listing change from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm, and trading of common and preference shares began.

On June 30, the transfer and project start of the Fransyskan project in the Slakthusområdet, Stockholm, was communicated. The project, which includes 122 homes and a preschool, will be carried out as a total contract with Bygg R1 AB.

Significant Events After the End of the Period

Besqab has recruited Sara Vesterlund to the position of Business Development Manager. Vesterlund will start her employment no later than January 1, 2026, and will then also become a member of the executive management team.

On July 4, an agreement was signed for the acquisition of building rights for 20 homes in Nacka Strand, for a purchase price of SEK 53 million.

This disclosure contains information that Besqab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 09-07-2025 07:00 CET.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR & Communication, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97



About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqabgroup.se/en