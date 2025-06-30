Stockholm, 30 June 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Besqab AB's Ordinary shares (ticker: BESQAB) and Preference shares of class B (ticker: BESQAB PREF B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2014, and merged with Aros Bostadsutveckling, which was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets, in March 2024. Besqab is the 24th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 145th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Besqab AB develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management.

"We are pleased to have earned the trust to return to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market with the listing of our common and preference shares, and we now look forward to delivering long-term shareholder value to Besqab's investors. The re-listing, which has been a stated goal since last year's merger between Besqab and Aros Bostadsutveckling, is a step toward increased liquidity and visibility for the share," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab.

"We are delighted to welcome Besqab back to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. Their successful merger with Aros Bostadsutveckling is a testament to their impressive strategic vision and execution. It is a pleasure to see them return to the Main Market, and we look forward to supporting Besqab as they continue to thrive in Nasdaq Stockholm's robust capital markets," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



