Besqab AB (publ): Zoning Plan Approved for Besqab's Residential Project with 50 New Homes in Nacka

The zoning plan for Besqab AB's (publ) ("Besqab") Saltängen project in Nacka has now gained legal force. Construction of the approximately 50 new homes is expected to begin in 2026.

Magnus Andersson, CEO Besqab says:

"We look forward to continuing the development of another sustainable housing project in an attractive location within Nacka Municipality. For projects like this, where we build within an existing residential area, it's important to adapt the design to both the natural surroundings and nearby homes - and I believe we've succeeded well with that in Saltängen."

The zoning plan for the Saltängen project in Nacka was legally approved during the summer of 2025. The project is located in an established residential area with both single-family homes and apartment buildings, near Ektorp Centrum. Designed by Bergkrantz Arkitektur AB, the development includes two buildings with approximately 50 new apartments, carefully designed to blend in with the surrounding architecture. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026.

