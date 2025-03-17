American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Announces Trading on the OTCQB

American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares start trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "APCOF" as of the opening of the market on March 17, 2025.

Uplisting to the OTCQB will provide the Company with additional liquidity, greater awareness and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders and reflects the fact that the Green River Project is focused on strengthening US Critical Minerals supply chains. The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "KCLI" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Frankfurt") under the symbol "2P3".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies including those in the mining and natural resources sectors. Companies listed on the OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Simon Clarke, President and CEO stated,"we are delighted to be approved for trading on the OTCQB. It is a key step in our process of increasing awareness about the large-scale potential of the Green River Project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and its potential to strengthen US Food Security and US Energy Independence. The combination of a very large, high grade Exploration Target for Potash with significant Lithium Bearing Brines underpins the Projects' potential to supply 2 Critical Minerals at a time when the US is prioritizing the need to strengthen such Supply Chains. This approval makes it simpler for existing and future US Investors to trade shares in American Critical Minerals."

About American Critical Minerals' Green River Potash and Lithium Project

The Green River Potash and Lithium Project is situated within Utah's highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah and has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns and labour markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 parts per million ("ppm"), bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012). This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of neighbouring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to contain up to 56 billion tonnes of lithium brines, potentially the largest such resource in US.

The Company holds a 100% interest in eleven State of Utah (SITLA) mineral and minerals salt leases covering approximately 7,050 acres, 1,094 federal lithium brine claims (BLM Placer Claims) covering 21,150 acres, and 11 federal (BLM) potash prospecting permits covering approximately 25,480 acres. Through these leases, permits and claims the Company has the ability to explore for potash, lithium and potential by-products across the entire Green River Project (approx. 32,530 acres). The Company is authorized to drill a total of 7exploratory drill holes across the Project (pending bonding the recently approved 4 drill holes).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is America's largest potash company and only U.S. domestic potash producer and currently produces potash from its nearby Moab Solution Mine, which the Company believes provides strong evidence of stratigraphic continuity within this part of the Paradox Basin (www.intrepidpotash.com). Anson Resources Ltd. (ASN) has advanced lithium development projects contiguous to the northern boundary of our Green River Project and neighbouring to the south. Anson has a large initial resource, robust definitive feasibility study and has commenced piloting operations through its partnership with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), as well as an offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution. The Anson exploration targets encompasses the combined Mississippian Leadville Formation and the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation brine-bearing clastic layers, which also underlie American Critical Minerals' entire project area. (www.ansonresources.com).

In 2022, the U.S. imported approx. 96.5% of its annual potash requirements with domestic producers receiving a higher sales price due to proximity to market (intrepidpotash.com/ August 15, 2024, Investor Presentation). In March 2024, the US Senate introduced a Bill to include key fertilizers and potash on the US Department of Interior list of Critical Minerals which already includes lithium. Recent market estimates suggest that the global potash market is over US$50 billion annually and growing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of close to 5%. Lithium demand is now estimated to be over 1 million tonnes globally and growing at close to a 20% CAGR.

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer ("COO") of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

*Agapito Associates Inc. Technical report (October 2012) quantifies the Green River Potash Project's potash exploration potential in the form of a NI 43-101 Exploration Target. The Exploration Target estimate was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It should be noted that Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define them as Mineral Resources, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under NI 43-101. The Exploration Target stated in the Agapito Report is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve.

**United States Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2024 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-potash.pdf).

