JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) announced earnings for full year that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $2.93 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $8.31 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 18.5% to $53.40 million from $65.49 million last year.Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.93 Mln. vs. $8.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $53.40 Mln vs. $65.49 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX