WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) announced that Kratos was awarded $3,399,506 from the U.S. Navy for the base year of its next Contractor Logistics Support and Engineering Services contract supporting BQM-177A aerial target system operations. The company noted that if all four option years awarded under this contract are exercised, this contract has a potential value of $19,118,645 with work conducted primarily in Kratos facilities in Sacramento and at Point Mugu, CA.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets.