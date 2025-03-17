Solwers Oyj: Inside information: Solwers' CEO to change by spring 2026

Solwers Plc, Inside information, Company release, March 17, 2025, at 13:15 EET

Solwers Plc's CEO, Stefan Nyström, has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down from his position by the spring of 2026 upon reaching retirement age. The Company will begin the recruitment process to appoint a new CEO.

Stefan Nyström is one of Solwers' co-founders and has served as the Company's CEO since 2019. He will continue in his role until a new CEO has been recruited and the duties have been smoothly transferred to his successor.

__

Enquiries:

Stefan Nyström, CEO, p. +358 40 733 6145, stefan.nystrom@solwers.fi

Jasmine Jussila, Head of Group Communications, p. +358 40 500 4760, jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Certified Advisor: UB Corporate Finance Oy, ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

__

Stefan Nyström_photo

SOLWERS PLC IN BRIEF

Solwers is a growth-oriented group of expert companies that acts as a growth platform for the companies it owns and challenges the traditional practices of the built environment consulting industry. 29 operative Solwers companies offer a wide range of engineering and project management services, employing around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden.

solwers.com